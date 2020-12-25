From the Podium: Rams talk Seahawks offense, prep for Sunday's game

Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held video conferences with local media Thursday to share their thoughts on the Seahawks offense, handling Seattle's pass rush and Pro Bowl honors, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"(Rams run game coordinator/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer) has done a great job, and those guys have really played well. And I think that's a great reflection of him." – McVay
- McVay has been pleased with the performance of the Rams' run game this year, which he attributes to Kromer and the way he has developed players.
- Entering Week 16, the Rams have the No. 9 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 127.9 yards per game on the ground.
"They're really finding their groove defensively." – O'Connell
- The Seahawks pass rush has generated 15 of its 40 sacks in their last four games.
- "I think they've done a really good job the last few weeks, really kind of honing in on some things that we got to be ready for both personnel based, and also just matching their intensity, because we know they're gonna play really hard," O'Connell said.
"It's a blessing, you know, anytime you're rewarded, and you accomplish something from the body of work you've been putting in, you can be happy about, but we've got a lot more football left." – Donald
- Donald joined Ramsey as the two Rams named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.
- While the individual honor is nice, Donald said his focus is on the team's ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.
"(Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is a) Pro-Bowler this year, probably going to be an All-Pro. I live for these types of matchups." – Ramsey
- Ramsey and Metcalf will face off for the second time this season, and it's a battle Ramsey is looking forward to.
- Ramsey said regardless of how the first matchup went between him and another receiver, his approach remains the same.