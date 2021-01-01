Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams talks Cardinals and Week 17 prep 

Dec 31, 2020 at 05:40 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local media Thursday to discuss their preparation for this week's game against the Cardinals.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Until you said it, I had no clue it was the 31st." – McVay

  • As far as McVay is concerned, today is Thursday of a game week. His New Year's Eve plans? "Getting the red zone plan ready to go so we can score some more points," he said.
  • As for his New Year's resolution, he wants to start off 2021 with a win.

"(Michael Brockers is) a playmaker, he's a leader, you definitely want him out there. But you gotta hold it down while he's gone. We know that (Morgan) Fox is going to step up and continue to play at a high level like he's been doing all year." – Donald

  • If Brockers ends up being unavailable for Sunday's game, Donald is confident in the rest of the defensive line stepping up, including Fox.
  • Fox has a career-high five sacks and two pass breakups this season, plus 18 total tackles (one shy of tying his career-high).

"When you've got a starter that you're getting ready to play, I spent a lot of my time with that guy. But what's made our group really special this whole year is having a guy like John (Wolford) as our number two, with the way he works and the way he prepares and (is) always willing to put in extra time here and there." – O'Connell

  • Echoing comments made by Wolford's teammates, Wolford's work ethic and preparation have O'Connell confident he'll do well in his new role this week.
  • O'Connell said Wolford transitioning into a starting role has been an extension of that preparation. They have been focusing on "just keeping him in a place where he feels confident, because he should, based upon his work ethic and his preparation," and building up positive momentum toward Sunday's game.

