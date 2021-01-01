From the Podium: Rams talks Cardinals and Week 17 prep 

"When you've got a starter that you're getting ready to play, I spent a lot of my time with that guy. But what's made our group really special this whole year is having a guy like John (Wolford) as our number two, with the way he works and the way he prepares and (is) always willing to put in extra time here and there." – O'Connell

Echoing comments made by Wolford's teammates, Wolford's work ethic and preparation have O'Connell confident he'll do well in his new role this week.

O'Connell said Wolford transitioning into a starting role has been an extension of that preparation. They have been focusing on "just keeping him in a place where he feels confident, because he should, based upon his work ethic and his preparation," and building up positive momentum toward Sunday's game.