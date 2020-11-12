From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Staley, Darious Williams and Jared Goff talk Russell Wilson, Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, covering the challenges presented by the Seahawks offense and defense and why Rams-Seahawks games have been so competitive in recent years, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"We love these opps. These are great competitive opportunities, but every single game is like this." – McVay
- The Rams and Seahawks have played several tight contests since McVay became Los Angeles' head coach, but that history doesn't change the same consistent message he delivers to his team about every opponent.
- Four of the six Rams-Seahawks games played since 2017 have been decided by six or fewer points.
"He's playing the quarterback position as well as it's been played in the last 10 years, certainly since I've been following that position." – Staley
- Wilson presents "as big of a challenge as you're going to find in the NFL," according to Staley, given the high level at which he's playing.
- Given that's it's never over until the end with Wilson, Staley said it's critical to have players be fresh in the fourth quarter. Per Pro-Football-Reference.com, Wilson's 30 game-winning drives rank seventh among active quarterbacks; he already has two – both fourth-quarterback comebacks – this season.
"I always knew (I could be an NFL starting cornerback)." – Williams
- In the midst of a breakout third season with the Rams, Williams has always been confident he could play at the level he currently is, never letting "outside noise" or other distractions like limited defensive snaps in his first two seasons sidetrack him.
- Williams' two interceptions through eight games lead Los Angeles' defense.
"I think the bye week coupled with a home game against a division opponent gets us going, gets us excited." – Goff
- Returning from the bye week to host an NFC West foe, the Rams are feeling energized heading into Sunday's game.
- Noting how close games against the Seahawks have been in his career, Goff said "t's really been one score, last drive, last play, type of games and it seems to be that way with most of the division, but them, always every year."