From the Podium: Sean McVay, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Donald talk Cardinals prep

Dec 03, 2020 at 05:19 PM
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local media Thursday to discuss Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Reynolds' role this season and holding practice at SoFi Stadium, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Obviously being able to come to this venue, the best in the world, it was pretty special." – McVay

  • The Rams conducted Thursday's practice at SoFi Stadium on Thursday instead of at their Thousand Oaks practice facility due to windy conditions – the national weather service reported 39 mile-per-hour winds at 9:20 a.m. this morning.
  • McVay said he would consider holding practice at SoFi Stadium again should they be faced with similar circumstances in the future.

"Obviously you play a lot of quarterbacks in this league that are mobile, but (Murray is) definitely a lot more quick-twitch and can do things." – Donald

  • Murray's ability to make plays with his legs has taken a big step forward in 2020. He's rushed for 650 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the rushing touchdown total is fourth in the NFL behind Dalvin Cook (13), Derrick Henry (12) and Antonio Gibson (11).
  • Donald said that with a quarterback like Murray, it requires the defense to contain its gaps and avoid getting upfield, leaving rushing lanes open.

"It's awesome to be able to have more of a bigger role in the offense and stuff, to be able to help us win games, or even just moving the ball. So that's big for me." – Reynolds

  • McVay in the spring said he expected Reynolds to have a bigger role this year after the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Texans, and so far Reynolds has capitalized. With five games left in the regular season, he has already set career-highs for receptions (38) and receiving yards (488) in a single season.
  • Though Reynolds is in the final year of his rookie contract, he's not worried about whatever the future holds. "As of right now, the Rams are my team, and I'll do everything I can to help."

