From the Podium: Sean McVay, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Donald talk Cardinals prep

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local media Thursday to discuss Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Reynolds' role this season and holding practice at SoFi Stadium, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Obviously being able to come to this venue, the best in the world, it was pretty special." – McVay

The Rams conducted Thursday's practice at SoFi Stadium on Thursday instead of at their Thousand Oaks practice facility due to windy conditions – the national weather service reported 39 mile-per-hour winds at 9:20 a.m. this morning.

McVay said he would consider holding practice at SoFi Stadium again should they be faced with similar circumstances in the future.

"Obviously you play a lot of quarterbacks in this league that are mobile, but (Murray is) definitely a lot more quick-twitch and can do things." – Donald

Murray's ability to make plays with his legs has taken a big step forward in 2020. He's rushed for 650 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the rushing touchdown total is fourth in the NFL behind Dalvin Cook (13), Derrick Henry (12) and Antonio Gibson (11).

Donald said that with a quarterback like Murray, it requires the defense to contain its gaps and avoid getting upfield, leaving rushing lanes open.

"It's awesome to be able to have more of a bigger role in the offense and stuff, to be able to help us win games, or even just moving the ball. So that's big for me." – Reynolds