From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Tyler Higbee talk Seahawks prep

Nov 12, 2020 at 04:29 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and tight end Tyler Higbee each held video conferences with local media Thursday, covering injury updates, learning from the Dolphins loss and defending Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"There's eight games of inventory to be able to evaluate (Wilson), and he's played pretty damn good in all eight of those." – McVay

  • Asked if there was anything he could learn from how the Bills defended Wilson – who threw two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions and two lost fumbles in a 44-34 Seattle loss to Buffalo – McVay indicated they aren't focusing on just one game to prepare for him.
  • McVay said some of the numbers turnover-wise weren't necessarily reflective of the type of performance Wilson had against the Bills. He pointed to one of Wilson's interceptions being the result of wanting to give his team a chance, knowing that an incompletion would have done nothing.

"I think it's just the understanding of the different types of looks, that, you know, not all zero pressures are the same." – O'Connell

  • Thursday marked the first time since the Dolphins game that the media had a chance to speak with O'Connell and ask him about quarterback Jared Goff's performance. In this instance, O'Connell was asked about coaching points he used with Goff when looking back on Goff's day.
  • The other two points O'Connell referenced were understanding that sometimes Goff might have to make throws earlier than the normal rhythm of a play in order to beat that Cover 0 pressure, and best ways to attack it.

"It's always a challenge, when you play against a great quarterback like him that can do so much, make so much happen with his arm and his feet." – Donald

  • Though Donald has had some success against Wilson when the Seahawks and Rams have played each other, that doesn't make pressuring Wilson or bringing him down any less difficult.
  • Per NFL Research, Donald has 33 career QB hits on Wilson, most by any player vs an opposing QB since 2014. Additionally, Donald's 12.0 career sacks versus Wilson are the second-most in that span behind Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (14.5).

"I got some dog in me, so I'll just fight through it." – Higbee

  • During a previous media session with reporters, McVay said Higbee "is one of the toughest players I've ever been around" when discussing the hand injury he had been dealing with.
  • While he's not sure if there will be wrap around the hand this week, Higbee otherwise said he is "back to normal now" and "all good" heading into Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seahawks.

