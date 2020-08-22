From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Aug 21, 2020 at 08:04 PM
Head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom each held video conferences with local media Friday to recap day 3 of the contact integration period for Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit union. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"They've done a really nice job. I wouldn't say I'm surprised." – McVay

  • McVay isn't surprised to see rookie safeties Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller making plays all over the field while filling in for an injured Taylor Rapp.
  • Although the newcomers didn't have a traditional offseason program, McVay said Burgess and Fuller possess intangibles like having high football IQ and "great character" that allow a player to seamlessly step in.

"Tomorrow will be a warmup to that if you will, where guys are just getting a feel for the stadium and the locker room and all that stuff." – McVay

  • The Rams will conduct their first scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium tomorrow, with a focus on creating competitive situations and getting acclimated to the new venue.
  • McVay said the second and final scrimmage on Aug. 29 will be a full dress rehearsal for the regular season, while tomorrow's scrimmage will be a modified one.

"I felt like I got 10,000 mental reps last year." – Kiser

  • Though he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in last year's preseason, Kiser made sure there wouldn't be a drop-off when he eventually returned to the field.
  • How did he remain sharp? By staying in the building, continuing to attend meetings, watching film and watching practice.

"Just good to be back around the guys and kind of be part of the team again." – Allen

  • Training camp marks the first time Allen has been on the field since suffering his season ending knee injury against the Steelers on November 17, 2019.
  • Allen said he's still working his way back into practice as far as taking the steps to get more comfortable pushing off his leg, being explosive and doing the necessary movements and angles to play his position, but "hopefully, I'll be ready, you know, 100 percent soon."

"I've lost weight, I've gained strength, so I feel better now than I ever had before." – Noteboom

  • Although his 2019 season-ending knee injury left him experiencing a feeling of hopelessness and with an "extremely long" recovery process, Noteboom credits the Rams' athletic training staff for putting him in the position he's in now during training camp.
  • McVay previously said Noteboom has "picked up where he left off" prior to the injury, and Noteboom attributed that to working with the team nutritionist, team trainers, and strength coaches to lower his body fat percentage and get leaner while still maintaining strength.

