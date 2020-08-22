From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom each held video conferences with local media Friday to recap day 3 of the contact integration period for Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit union. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"They've done a really nice job. I wouldn't say I'm surprised." – McVay

McVay isn't surprised to see rookie safeties Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller making plays all over the field while filling in for an injured Taylor Rapp.

Although the newcomers didn't have a traditional offseason program, McVay said Burgess and Fuller possess intangibles like having high football IQ and "great character" that allow a player to seamlessly step in.

"Tomorrow will be a warmup to that if you will, where guys are just getting a feel for the stadium and the locker room and all that stuff." – McVay