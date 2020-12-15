From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp talk preparation for Jets, playoff push

"I think I've got great perspective coming into this, these last few games, about being able finish the season out strong, and the focus, the attention to detail that it takes to make sure that you're taking care of your body, you're taking care of yourself, and you're being able to get out there on Sundays and put your best foot forward for your guys. So, excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us." – Kupp

A season-ending knee injury in mid-November 2018 prevented Kupp from helping the Rams complete their drive to the playoffs that season. The Rams are in a similar position this year, but this time, they have a healthy Kupp to try to complete that push.

"It's gonna be a really fun next few weeks being able to prepare with these guys," Kupp said.