From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Aug 14, 2020 at 07:16 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee held a video conference with local media Friday evening, discussing his performance during the second half of the 2019 season and his thoughts on rookie Brycen Hopkins thus far, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"I just tried to do my job. I don't know if anything clicked, I think some opportunities were presented to me more and I just tried to take advantage of them."

  • Asked if there was anything "clicked" during the second half of the 2019 season – a period of success which paved the path to him setting franchise tight-end single-season records for receptions and receiving yards – Higbee indicated it was simply a case of capitalizing on when his number was called.
  • For Higbee, sustaining that performance didn't necessitate a change in his offseason regimen. He still focused on the key skills for a tight end – pass blocking, run blocking and receiving – like he's done every year.

"He's a great dude. A little quiet at first. I think that might be part of the rookie coming into a new environment, but a good dude."

  • Higbee had good things to say about Hopkins approaching two weeks of being on the practice field together.
  • Even in that short amount of time, Higbee said the Purdue product has "already made strides."

"(He's) probably in the best shape of his life right now."

  • When it comes Jared Goff to taking the proverbial "next step" in Year 5, Higbee is confident his quarterback will do it, noting Goff's fitness and how Goff changed his diet to improve his mobility.
  • Besides that reason, Higbee also pointed to advancements in Goff's leadership skills and command of the offense.

