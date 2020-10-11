From the Podium: McVay, Reeder, Kupp, Brockers, Goff react to Rams' Week 5 win over Washington

"That is truly one of the most amazing things I think, not only that we've ever seen, but one of the most amazing things in football history, is him getting back from that injury." – Goff

Washington quarterback Alex Smith made his return to the field on Sunday, completing a comeback from a gruesome knee injury sustained in November 2018.

The significance of the moment was not lost on Goff, who also said "I'll be able to tell people forever that I watched that and saw that happen."