From the Podium: McVay, Reeder, Kupp, Brockers, Goff react to Rams' Week 5 win over Washington

Oct 11, 2020 at 04:11 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff each met with the media following Los Angeles' 30-10 Week 5 road win over Washington on Sunday to share their reaction to the victory. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"I think just what we've already kind of known, that this is a mature team, they can handle a lot of things." – McVay

  • Asked what he learned about his team from playing three games on the East Coast in four weeks, McVay indicated it reaffirmed his belief in the players' maturity.
  • The Rams won two of those three contests, the only loss being the 35-32 defeat by the Bills in Buffalo.

"I think pretty much all three of them, you could give a lot of credit to our actual defensive lineman and pass rushers who were just getting after the quarterback all day and kind of flushing him out." – Reeder

  • According to Reeder, his career-high three sacks was a product of capitalizing on the efforts of the Rams' defensive linemen and edge rushers.
  • As a unit, the Rams defense finished with eight sacks, eight quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.

"Great job by Rob executing that. Jared just threw a dagger of a ball." – Kupp

  • Fellow receiver Robert Woods hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Goff that allowed the Rams to retake the lead 13-7 early in the second quarter.
  • Breaking down the play postgame, Kupp said the Rams' offense got a "great reaction" from the cornerback on Woods' pre-snap fly motion and also took advantage of Washington safety Landon Collins, who had been doing a good job of bluffing, disguising and playing with his alignments but found himself in trouble as soon as Woods turned the corner to go deep.

"It starts off with our offense. If we're up, and we're putting a team in position to start throwing the ball, that's when we start feeling like, 'ok, we're about to start coming alive.'" – Brockers

  • Asked if moments like the two game-wrecking sacks Aaron Donald had signify the point when the the Rams pass rush knows each player is about to get their opportunities, Brockers said it actually begins with the offense executing and building a big lead.
  • Early on, the Rams defense has to play everything "true," Brockers explained. They know that once they have that sizable lead, the opposing offense will be forced to throw the ball to catch up, allowing them to get those kinds of opportunities.

"That is truly one of the most amazing things I think, not only that we've ever seen, but one of the most amazing things in football history, is him getting back from that injury." – Goff

  • Washington quarterback Alex Smith made his return to the field on Sunday, completing a comeback from a gruesome knee injury sustained in November 2018.
  • The significance of the moment was not lost on Goff, who also said "I'll be able to tell people forever that I watched that and saw that happen."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Morgan Fox's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Edwards, Goff look ahead to Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman David Edwards and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Kupp, Goff, Everett, Williams react to Rams' Week 4 win over Giants

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Darious Williams' virtual media sessions following their win over the New York Giants.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Kupp preview Week 4 vs. Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Blythe, Goff look ahead to Week 4 vs. Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Austin Blythe and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Johnson, Woods, Donald, Goff react to Rams' Week 3 loss at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff's virtual postgame media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Johnson, Jefferson look ahead to Week 3 at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, safety John Johnson III and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods and Goff share final thoughts on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Higbee, Woods, Williams, Kiser and Goff react to Rams' Week 2 win over Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, tight end Tyler Higbee, wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Darious Williams, linebacker Micah Kiser and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions on Sunday. 
news

From the Podium: McVay on final Eagles prep, Ramsey talks Eagles offense, Akers on first NFL start

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Cam Akers' Friday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay and Woods on potential extension for Woods, O'Connell on Goff in Week 1, Donald on Eagles OL

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday virtual media sessions.

Advertising