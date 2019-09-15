Gaines active for Rams' Week 2 matchup against Saints

Rookie DT Greg Gaines, who was inactive for L.A.'s season opener at Carolina, is active and set to make his NFL debut in today's Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints. He is replaced by CB Darious Williams on this week's inactives list.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans are on Los Angeles' inactives list for the second consecutive week. None of them appeared on Friday's injury report.