Gaines active for Rams' Week 2 matchup against Saints

Sep 15, 2019 at 12:11 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rookie DT Greg Gaines, who was inactive for L.A.'s season opener at Carolina, is active and set to make his NFL debut in today's Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints. He is replaced by CB Darious Williams on this week's inactives list.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans are on Los Angeles' inactives list for the second consecutive week. None of them appeared on Friday's injury report.

Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX.

inactives_16x9 (1)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Nsimba Webster

CB David Long Jr.

DB Darious Williams

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

C Coleman Shelton

T Bobby Evans

TE Johnny Mundt

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

CB Ken Crawley

DB Saquon Hampton

C/G Nick Easton

OL Ethan Greenridge

WR Austin Carr

DT Taylor Stallworth

DT Sheldon Rankins

