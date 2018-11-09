Game Preview: Healthy Rams Look to Sweep Seahawks with Improved Run Defense

Santos' field goal, McVay's gutsy play call, and three touchdowns by running back Todd Gurley were all required to remain undefeated in the team's first divisional road test as it marched through the season's first half. The divisional rivals' second clash now presents the one-loss Rams an opportunity to get back on track.

"Whether you win or you lose, we come in today, we correct the mistakes, we use it as a positive to move forward and now we get ready for Seattle, whether you end up winning or losing that game," McVay said on Monday.

"I think our players have done a nice job when you do face small forms of adversity, of not allowing that to affect us moving forward. I think that's a credit to both the coaching staff and the players. For us, it's about moving forward in the right way, using this as a good tool and being consistent with our approach week-in and week-out. That's what we expect to do this week."

One key to getting back into the win column for L.A. should be stopping Seattle's rushing attack. The Seahawks have totalled at least 150 yards rushing in each game since since defeating the cardinals in Week 4, and currently offer league's third-best run game — averaging 137.1 yards rushing per game. The Seahawks rushed all over the Rams defense in Week 5, totalling a season-high 190 yards and one touchdown.

Following L.A.'s worst attempt at stopping the run all season, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was candid about his unit's performance, calling it "terrible, without question."