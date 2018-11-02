Game Preview: Rams and Saints Set to Battle as NFC's Best

Donald, Suh, Brockers, and Fowler alone have a combined 44 sacks since the start of 2017.

"No quarterback is immune to sacks," Suh said this week. "When it comes down to it, it's going to be a combination of our secondary doing their job as they have been and us getting after the quarterback, making him uncomfortable. He can choose to throw it away or he can choose to take the sacks — because that's it."

Brees is putting up MVP numbers in his 18th season and has been remarkably accurate — even for him. Entering 2018 completing 66.9 percent of his passes over the course of his career, the 39-year-old has thrown for 1,990 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, completing 77.4 percent of his passes with just one interception.

"The great ones you try to slow them down," defensive coordinator Wade Phillips echoed this week, after successfully slowing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 8. "The offense is always a challenge, especially with [Saints Head Coach] Sean Payton and those guys having so much experience together. They're real aggressive in what they do."

Payton and Brees have clocked-in for 12 seasons together in the Big Easy, and in 2018 are joined in the league's second-highest scoring offense by second-year running back Alvin Kamara — who head coach Sean McVay compared to the notoriously hard-to-find cartoon 'Waldo.'

Kamara, who earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, leads the Saints with nine touchdowns this season. Kamara is joined by a cast of options for Brees, in an offense averaging 33.4 points per contest. Brees has thrown 14 touchdown passes to eight different targets though seven games — four to his leading wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Donald said that his defensive line staying in their gaps is key to winning Sunday's game of 'Where's Kamara' and if they are able to do that, pressure on Brees will come.