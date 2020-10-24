Game Preview: Rams look to get back on track against stingy Bears defense on MNF

U-G-L-Y

After improving to 5-1 with a win at Carolina, Bears quarterback Nick Foles asked fans whether they'd rather lose pretty or win ugly.

Suffice it to say, if offered an ugly win in Week 7, both Sean McVay and Matt Nagy would race to the printer to sign the contract.

Because this Bears defense is nasty, too.

Since the Colts scored on their opening drive three games ago, Chicago has held Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, and Carolina to just two touchdowns collectively on their last 32 possessions.

To put that in perspective, the Rams' last 32 true offensive possessions (excluding victory formations and desperate end-game lateral situations) have yielded nine touchdowns.

YAC story

If you're looking for a strength against strength, it's worth monitoring yards after catch in this matchup.

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are both top-five in the league in that category. Meanwhile, the Bears defense has allowed only 242 yards all season after the catch, fifth fewest in the NFL.

Seldom do the Bears blitz, and they'll feed the opposition a healthy diet of two deep safety structures. Not only are they adept at playing deep to short and limiting passing windows, they then rally to the ball and secure tackles as well as any defense.

23 and Me?

Returning from Santa Clara feeling like they left points on the field, what a remarkable test for the Rams offense eight days later.

Could be another grind against Chicago. In their last two meetings with the Bears, the Rams have scored a combined total of 23 points.

Are you taking the over or under on 23 in Round Three?

I'm optimistic that total will be enough to win.

Get Goff the Schneid

In his career, Jared Goff has thrown five interceptions without a touchdown against the Bears. They are the only opponent the Rams signal-caller has played twice without throwing for a score.

Speaking of Goff, I reject the notion he played poorly against the Niners. If that's a sign of his new "floor," then fans should be extremely encouraged.

And in the latest installment of "Completion Percentage Is Meaningless," Goff was awarded the throw of the week for an incompletion in that loss.

Third Down Distance

What would absolutely help Goff is fewer third-and-long situations. The Rams yards-to-go on third down has been steadily rising since a pristine 4.78 in the opener against Dallas.

Thankfully, Goff and the offense have continued to avoid falling behind the chains. But against the 49ers, they had a season-low four opportunities in third and less than five yards.

Those are the ideal circumstances, with more of the playbook available to McVay as play-caller and a higher likelihood of treating the situation as four-down territory and extending a drive even if without converting on third down.

Pick to Click

Last week, we made a short list of Rams still waiting for their first touchdown of 2020, and from that group, Josh Reynolds delivered.

This week, let's go with those who are hunting their first interception. The Rams only have four as a team, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. But they've all been extremely high leverage picks.

Starting defensive backs Darious Williams, Troy Hill and John Johnson all have theirs.

Taylor Rapp saves all his for Kyler Murray, we know. So we'll put him down for Weeks 13 and 17 against the Cardinals.

Jordan Fuller is on the shelf; his first NFL interception will have to wait until after the bye. Terrell Burgess had some nice reps against George Kittle last week, though, so he's a candidate!

But you know who's due? Jalen Ramsey.

Due mostly to lack of targets, he only has one interception in his last 24 outings.