Game Preview: Rams Head to Denver to Take on Broncos

Last week against the Seahawks, the Rams allowed 190 rushing yards — the most all season. In his Monday press conference, McVay said that fortunately many of the Rams' mistakes in stopping the run were '"fixable."

"I think we need to address some different things and there's a reason why each one of those runs popped out," McVay said. "I thought there was also some great individual efforts by their running backs, [Seahawks RBs Mike] Davis and [Chris] Carson, both ran really hard. What we're encouraged about as you watch it as a staff are they're very fixable things."

Aside from stopping the run, L.A.'s defense has been focused on playing a complete game in Week 6.

"We have not started out fast, or in some cases we have, and then got 'laxed and let offenses to come back, which is something that we need to correct," DT Ndamukong Suh said on Thursday.

"We just got to play better in certain situations," DT Aaron Donald agreed. "We might be out of our gap here and there and get it and hurts you, so it's just little mistakes — things we need to fix — we just need to keep working."

In the last two games, the Rams have allowed 864 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns against the Vikings and Seahawks — which has been one of very few sore spots for the undefeated club after a dominant defensive performance through the first three games of the season.

L.A.'s defense has, however, played stout defense in the fourth quarter in 2018, allowing just six points all season in the final 15 minutes.

If the Rams do roll out an improved run defense — which currently ranks No. 18 in the NFL — it'll be up to former Rams QB Case Keenum and his veteran receiver duo of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to keep up with L.A.'s high-scoring offense.

Keenum joined the Broncos in the offseason following his 2017 NFC Championship game run with the Minnesota Vikings. In his sixth NFL season, Keenum has struggled with turnovers. He's thrown seven interceptions, which is second-most in the NFL, and fumbled three times in five games — though Denver has recovered them all.

Last week against the Jets, Keenum was 35-of-51 for 377 yards and two touchdowns, with one pick.