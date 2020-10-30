Game Preview: Rams head back East to take on Tua and the Dolphins for Week 8

And… Not Or

The benching of Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of Tua Tagovailoa was seen as a choice between contending now or building for the future.

In a wide-open AFC East, FitzMagic might have been enough to guide Miami back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

But if the fifth overall selection is who the Dolphins believe he can be, and the rookie launches his career with an upset of the Rams, maybe this isn't an either-or proposition.

The Dolphins come off their open week as the eight-seed in the AFC, and just a game-and-a-half back of Buffalo, as the division-leading Bills host the reeling Patriots.

Tua Time

There are dueling narratives in Miami regarding the performance of the offensive line charged with protecting the franchise's most heralded quarterback prospect since Dan Marino.

On the one side of the ledger, this could be the worst offensive line the Rams face all season. The Dolphins rank in the cellar of ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate (30th) and Run Block Win Rate (29th). Pro Football Focus has the unit 25th in pass-blocking heading into Week 8. So there's a real possibility that Fitzpatrick was plugging leaks behind porous protection thanks to his Ivy League processor. He owned the third-shortest time to throw in the NFL.

But Dolphins center Ted Karras rejected those metrics this week, defending his unit's performance just days before Aaron Donald arrives with a pass rush that produced 21 pressures against the Bears on Monday night.

Tight Windows

After setting NCAA records for efficiency, Tagovailoa will have to be on point in his first NFL start against a Rams secondary that seems to be shrinking throwing lanes.

As it is, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Miami's wide receivers average just 2.3 yards of separation on targets, the worst mark in the league. Now that group will be asked to win against Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, both top 26 in PFF's position rankings, as well as Troy Hill, who has played the most coverage snaps in the league without allowing a touchdown.

Don't be surprised if tight ends (and tailbacks) get a healthy number of targets for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Your Fantasy Team Might Needham

Conversely, separation shouldn't be an issue for Cooper Kupp against nickel Nik Needham. PFF listed that matchup as its second most favorable for a wide receiver this week.

Terrell's Take

No Ram knows Tua better than rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, who flashed first-round talent in his most impressive performance to date against the Bears.

The spring after those two won a national championship together at Alabama, the Crimson Tide coaching staff hinted to scouts that Lewis was the most talented player on the roster. Mind you, that group included Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Jalen Hurts, Trevon Diggs, and Tua – among others.

"I always keep that with me," Lewis told us about that story on this week's Rams Revealed podcast, noting that Alabama's confidence helped him through subsequent injury and rehabilitation, a process he endured again in 2020 with the Rams.

As for his upcoming showdown with his college teammate and good friend, Lewis is aiming for his first career sack as Tua makes his first NFL start.

"It's going to feel weird going against Tua and he's actually live," Lewis said, laughing about all the times he had to stay off the quarterback in practice. "I hope I see him. I've got something for him."

A'Plus Impact

With Lewis getting up to speed and Leonard Floyd coming off the best performance of his career, now the Rams complete the puzzle up front with A'Shawn Robinson set to make his L.A. debut.

"(Robinson) is the key to stopping the run," my broadcast partner Maurice Jones-Drew said on Rams All-Access. "He's not just playing over the center where it's one-on-one. He's going to be taking double teams. If you don't double-team him? You're going to get immediate pressure up the A-gap."

"If you do decide to go Bear (front), and you cover up both guards and the center… I don't think (the Dolphins) will be able to get push," D'Marco Farr added. "That lets Micah Kiser roam and make plays. So I think that's perfect for what you're about to face in Miami."

Rest Is Overrated

According to NFL Research, in the last eight meetings between a team coming off a short week (as the Rams are after Monday Night Football) and an opponent coming off a bye (like the Dolphins), the team coming off a short week is undefeated (8-0).

Tell that to 38-year-old Andrew Whitworth's aching body, though.

"This has definitely been one of the most brutal starts I've ever been a part of," the Rams left tackle said in anticipation of another 4,000 travel miles round-trip. It's the team's fourth matchup on the east coast in the early window.

"Whoever we made really mad in the scheduling process; we need to send them some flowers."

Dolphin Drought

These franchises don't meet often, but when they have, the Rams don't score well.