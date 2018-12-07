Game Preview: Rams Head to Chicago with Chance to Clinch First-Round Bye

"Definitely in the NFL, if you can't pass protect, you can't play," Davis said this week. "And I know we're going against a top-tier defense, that means that's got to be a priority."

Kelly wondered why the young backs were being asked about their ability to protect the quarterback when facing reporters ahead of what could be his first Sunday action. The rookie certainly is not lacking confidence with a noisy Soldier Field just a few days away.

"I think it's going to be more anxiousness than anything," Kelly said. "I don't really do nervous."

Strong pass protection and nerves of steel are both good things to bring to Chicago. The Bears offer one of the league's most menacing defenses, leading the league in interceptions (21), and in turnover differential at plus-12. Chicago's defense allows just 85.8 yards rushing per game, which is the second-fewest in the NFL.

Quarterback Jared Goff will have the chance to bounce back from his tough outing against the Lions last week. Goff completed just 51.5-percent of his passes, throwing for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Detroit defense. The former Cal Bear said he won't change much before meeting cornerback Kyle Fuller — who has six interceptions this season — and the rest of Chicago's skilled secondary.

"Just continue to try to take care of the ball," Goff said on how he can continue to improve in 2018.

As for what needs to be done in preparation for Fuller and the Chicago defense...

"Try to throw it to our guys," Goff said with a laugh. "Just take care of the ball and do my best and be conscious of that, I think. You've got to know that they are good when the ball is in the air, but I'm not going to do anything differently."