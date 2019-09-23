Game Recap: John Johnson's late interception seals 20-13 Rams win at Browns

A Juston Burris interception set up the Browns at their own 43 yard line with 2:54 left and a chance to tie the game. Cleveland marched all the way down to the Los Angeles 4-yard line with 33 seconds left when Johnson stepped in front of Browns QB Baker Mayfield's pass short right intended for WR Damion Ratley to clinch the victory for L.A.'

Two Rams starters – RG Austin Blythe and TE Tyler Higbee – were inactive, with Jamil Demby and Gerald Everett starting in their places respectively. Demby's start marked the first of his career, while Blythe's absence marked the first time since McVay became head coach in 2017 that the Rams had an offensive lineman miss a start due to injury.

After a slow start, the Rams got on the board with an 11-play, 51-yard drive capped off by a 53-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein for an early 3-0 lead with 4:06 left in the first quarter.

The Browns responded with a drive that lasted nearly seven and a half minutes and ended with a 23-yard field goal by kicker Austin Seibert to tie it 3-3 with 11:41 left in the first quarter. It was an early win for the Rams defense by stopping the Browns at the L.A. 5-yard line.

The Rams challenged for possible pass interference against Browns defense with 9:34 left in the first quarter on an incomplete pass from Goff to Cooks. The play stood upon further review by the officials. Hekker's 38-yard punt pinned Cleveland on its own 6, and the Browns went 3-and-out unable to escape from deep into their own territory.

A 48-yard missed field goal attempt by Zuerlein set up the Browns at midfield late in the second quarter, but they were unable to capitalize because of a false start penalty against them and a timely pass breakup by Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman while defending WR Jarvis Landry.

Browns DE Myles Garrett beat Demby to strip the ball loose from Goff with 18 seconds left in the second quarter. The ensuing fumble was picked up on the run by Browns LB Joe Schobert, who returned it to the L.A. 17-yard line. While Cleveland couldn't find the endzone, the takeaway was enough to set up a 35-yard field goal by Seibert as time expired for a 6-3 halftime lead.