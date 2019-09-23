Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: John Johnson's late interception seals 20-13 Rams win at Browns

Sep 22, 2019 at 08:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CLEVELAND – Safety John Johnson III's interception in the endzone staved off a late rally and secured a 20-13 Rams win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football at First Energy Stadium.

WR Cooper Kupp found the endzone twice, LB Clay Matthews pitched in three sacks and DT Aaron Donald added his first of the season to help Los Angeles move to 15-3 in true road regular season games under head coach Sean McVay.

A Juston Burris interception set up the Browns at their own 43 yard line with 2:54 left and a chance to tie the game. Cleveland marched all the way down to the Los Angeles 4-yard line with 33 seconds left when Johnson stepped in front of Browns QB Baker Mayfield's pass short right intended for WR Damion Ratley to clinch the victory for L.A.'

Two Rams starters – RG Austin Blythe and TE Tyler Higbee – were inactive, with Jamil Demby and Gerald Everett starting in their places respectively. Demby's start marked the first of his career, while Blythe's absence marked the first time since McVay became head coach in 2017 that the Rams had an offensive lineman miss a start due to injury.

After a slow start, the Rams got on the board with an 11-play, 51-yard drive capped off by a 53-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein for an early 3-0 lead with 4:06 left in the first quarter.

The Browns responded with a drive that lasted nearly seven and a half minutes and ended with a 23-yard field goal by kicker Austin Seibert to tie it 3-3 with 11:41 left in the first quarter. It was an early win for the Rams defense by stopping the Browns at the L.A. 5-yard line.

The Rams challenged for possible pass interference against Browns defense with 9:34 left in the first quarter on an incomplete pass from Goff to Cooks. The play stood upon further review by the officials. Hekker's 38-yard punt pinned Cleveland on its own 6, and the Browns went 3-and-out unable to escape from deep into their own territory.

A 48-yard missed field goal attempt by Zuerlein set up the Browns at midfield late in the second quarter, but they were unable to capitalize because of a false start penalty against them and a timely pass breakup by Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman while defending WR Jarvis Landry.

Browns DE Myles Garrett beat Demby to strip the ball loose from Goff with 18 seconds left in the second quarter. The ensuing fumble was picked up on the run by Browns LB Joe Schobert, who returned it to the L.A. 17-yard line. While Cleveland couldn't find the endzone, the takeaway was enough to set up a 35-yard field goal by Seibert as time expired for a 6-3 halftime lead.

Los Angeles opened the second half with a statement drive, finished off by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Goff to WR Cooper Kupp. It was Kupp's first touchdown since coming back from injury. Runs of seven and eight yards early in the series by RB Todd Gurley helped open up the passing game and lead to the eventual score.

Chubb ensured the Browns would respond, accounting for 65 of the Browns' 75 yards on the next drive which ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to TE Demetrius Harris for a 13-10 Cleveland lead late in the third quarter.

Looking to regain the lead, Goff was intercepted by Browns DB T.J. Carrie at the Cleveland 49-yard line. Officials reviewed the play and upheld the original call, but the Browns were unable to take advantage and forced to punt following a 3-and-out.

The Rams regained the lead 17-13 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Kupp. Misdirection from a 17-yard carry by WR Robert Woods on a double reverse, coupled with a 21-yard reception by Kupp earlier in the drive, were the big plays that set up Kupp's second score of the night.

PHOTOS: Rams take on the Browns for SNF

The Los Angeles Rams face the Cleveland Browns for SNF at FirstEnergy Stadium!

JL1_3443
1 / 77
JL1_3472
2 / 77
JL1_3249-2
3 / 77
JL1_3556
4 / 77
JL1_3092
5 / 77
JL1_3479
6 / 77
JL1_3644
7 / 77
JL1_3680
8 / 77
JL1_3762
9 / 77
JL1_3708
10 / 77
JL1_4152
11 / 77
JL1_2881
12 / 77
JL1_4049
13 / 77
JL1_4086
14 / 77
JL1_3867
15 / 77
JL1_4238-2
16 / 77
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) sets up during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 in Cleveland. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
17 / 77

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) sets up during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 in Cleveland. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2019 Aaron Doster
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 in Cleveland. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
18 / 77

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 in Cleveland. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2019 Aaron Doster
JL1_4337-2
19 / 77
JL1_4374
20 / 77
JL8_0318
21 / 77
JL1_4433
22 / 77
JL1_4509
23 / 77
JL8_0312
24 / 77
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
25 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
26 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
27 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
28 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
29 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
30 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
31 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
32 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
33 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
34 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
35 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
36 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
37 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
38 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
JL5_0331-2
39 / 77
XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)
40 / 77

XX of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Austyn McFadden/Rams)

Austyn McFadden/Los Angeles Rams
JL1_4847
41 / 77
JL8_0530
42 / 77
JL1_4624
43 / 77
JL1_4707
44 / 77
JL8_0528
45 / 77
JL1_4759
46 / 77
JL8_0550
47 / 77
JL1_4784
48 / 77
JL1_4762
49 / 77
JL1_5236
50 / 77
JL1_5235
51 / 77
JL1_5221
52 / 77
JL1_5021-2
53 / 77
JL1_5300
54 / 77
JL1_5505
55 / 77
JL1_5520
56 / 77
JL1_5257
57 / 77
JL1_5415
58 / 77
JL1_5358
59 / 77
JL1_5465
60 / 77
JL1_5299
61 / 77
JL1_5261
62 / 77
JL1_5402
63 / 77
JL1_5289-2
64 / 77
JL1_5785-2
65 / 77
JL1_5698
66 / 77
JL1_5871
67 / 77
JL1_5887
68 / 77
JL1_5645
69 / 77
JL8_0849-2
70 / 77
JL8_0647
71 / 77
JL1_6279
72 / 77
JL1_6405
73 / 77
JL1_6471
74 / 77
JL1_6419
75 / 77
JL1_6634
76 / 77
JL1_6679
77 / 77
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Facing a fourth and nine from the Rams 40-yard line, the Browns turned the ball over on downs after Chubb was stopped by Weddle on a 2-yard carry. Aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Cleveland safety Jermaine Whitehead, L.A. capitalized on the field position with a 37-yard field goal by Zuerlein to extend its lead to 20-13 with 6:37 left.

A 13-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff return by the Browns took them to the 20, but an illegal block in the back call forced them to start that drive from their own 10. Donald got his first sack of the season on the series' first snap, a 7-yard loss that which the Browns couldn't recover from as they were eventually forced to punt.

Cleveland would not go away quietly, though. Looking deep left for Woods on the ensuing drive, Goff was intercepted by Burris. Like Goff's first interception, this also set up Cleveland near midfield. However, similar to previous takeaways, the Browns were unable to capitalize, as Johnson picked off Mayfield to seal the Rams win.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Matthew Stafford's fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald's fourth-down pressure lifts Rams to 23-20 victory over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams are Super Bowl champions thanks to timely, clutch plays by quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

news

Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

The Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI after knocking off the 49ers in the NFC Championship 20-17.

news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's game-winning field goal lifts Rams to 30-27 win over Bucs, sending them to NFC Championship

The Rams are headed to the NFC Championship after knocking off the Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round.

news

Game Recap: Rams advance to divisional round of playoffs with 34-11 win over Cardinals

The Rams are headed to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers after a complementary performance in all three phases lifts them to a 34-11 win over the Cardinals in the Wild Card round Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers in overtime 27-24

The Rams fell to the 49ers 27-24 in overtime in the regular season finale.

news

Game Recap: Rams rally to defeat Ravens 20-19 for fifth-straight win

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gives Rams the victory over the Ravens in a Week 17 thriller in Baltimore.

news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

The Rams punched their ticket to the postseason with a big road win over the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 16.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 20-10, move into tie for first place in NFC West

The Rams edge the Seahawks 20-10 Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium to move into a tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 30-23 in Monday Night Football thriller

Another complementary performance from all three phases helped the Rams come away with a victory in Week 14 and move to 9-4 on the season.

news

Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7

Contributions from all three phases help the Rams snap their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-10 on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams head into their bye week 7-3 after a Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising