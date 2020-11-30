Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – 49ers kicker Robbie Gould's successful 42-yard field goal as time expired dealt the Los Angeles Rams (7-4, 1-2) a 23-20 loss to San Francisco (5-6, 2-2) Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

It was a heartbreaking finish for L.A. despite a rally sparked by the heroic efforts of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who finished with five total tackles, one sack, four quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in the loss.

Rookie running back Cam Akers led the Rams in rushing with 9 carries for 84 yards, plus his first rushing touchdown of his NFL career, while wide receiver Robert Woods paced Los Angeles' receivers with seven catches for 80 yards.

Kicker Matt Gay made both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 198 yards with two interceptions and one lost fumble.

The Rams defense got a 3-and-out on the opening drive, but the ensuing possession by their offense ended at midfield after running back Malcolm Brown's fumble was recovered by the 49ers. For Brown, it was just the third fumble of his career and only the second one ever he's lost – entering Sunday's game, he had just two fumbles across 318 career touches since 2015.

However, the Rams got the ball back quickly after rookie safety Jordan Fuller secured an interception off a pass by 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens tipped by Donald. They converted that takeaway into a 48-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 3-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.

San Francisco answered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert on the ensuing drive to take a 7-3 lead, keyed by completions of 26 and 33 yards from Mullens to wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

On the fourth play of the following series, Goff's pass intended for Woods was picked off by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who returned the interception 19 yards to the Rams 45.

However, on the first play after that pick, Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day stripped the ball from 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr., with Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox recovering at the L.A. 48. The Rams went 3-and-out after the fumble recovery, though, and were forced to punt.