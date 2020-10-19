Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 24-16 on Sunday Night Football

The Rams (4-2, 0-1) fell to the 49ers 24-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. rushed 14 times for a team-high 88 yards in the loss. Quarterback Jared Goff was 19 of 38 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receivers Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds were on the receiving end of Goff's touchdown passes; Woods finished with four receptions for 29 yards while Reynolds recorded two for 45 in addition to their scores. Tight end Tyler Higbee finished with a team-high 56 yards on three catches.

Defensively, linebacker Micah Kiser and safety John Johnson III each finished with a team-high 13 combined tackles.

The 49ers (3-3, 1-1) scored first and did so on the game's first drive, engineering a 6-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Deebo Samuel for an early 7-0 lead.

Toward the end of the first quarter, 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon appeared to fumble the ball at the end of a carry, with Rams safety John Johnson III recovering. However, the original call was reversed upon further review by the officials, allowing San Francisco to maintain possession. San Francisco ended that same drive with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle to extend their lead to 14-0 with 14:14 left in the second quarter.