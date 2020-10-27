Game Recap: Complementary football powers Rams to 24-10 win over Bears on Monday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– Complementary efforts between the offense, defense and special teams sparked the Rams (5-2) to a 24-10 win over the Bears (5-2) Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
With Tyler Higbee inactive due to a hand injury, fellow Rams tight ends Johnny Mundt and Gerald Everett each stepped up in a big way. Mundt finished with three receptions for 47 yards, while Everett hauled in four for 28 plus one touchdown. Goff finished 23 of 33 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, his second going to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Reynolds also had four receptions for 52 yards in the victory.
Running back Malcolm Brown finished with 10 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown, while running back Darrell Henderson Jr. led the backfield with 15 carries for 64 yards.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp's 43 receiving yards on six receptions moved him past 3,000 career receiving yards, becoming the third-fastest Ram to achieve the feat behind Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.
Defensively, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd recorded two sacks against his former team, adding six combined tackles (two for loss), and two QB hits. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey also snagged his first interception of the season.
On special teams, all five of Rams punter Johnny Hekker's punts landed at or inside the Bears' 10-yard line (7, 10, 1, 6 and 5).
The Rams got on the board first via a 4-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Reynolds for a 7-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first quarter. Thanks to winning the field position battle after the previous two series, Los Angeles needed just 52 yards to reach the endzone on its second offensive series.
The Bears answered on their ensuing offensive drive with a 42-yard field goal by kicker Cairos Santos to cut the Rams' lead to four early in the second quarter.
Midway through the first quarter, Chicago initially gained a first down on a 9-yard completion from quarterback Nick Foles to wide receiver Javon Wims, who was drilled by Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey. L.A. challenging the original ruling and it was overturned, instead ruled an 8-yard gain.
After the new ruling, Chicago attempted to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 19, but a false start penalty before the snap pushed it back five yards, forcing it to punt. The Rams converted the defensive stop into a 22-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman for a 10-3 lead with 4:55 left in the first half. A 34-yard catch by Mundt on the drive was key to setting up the scoring opportunity.
The Rams received the second half kickoff but saw their drive stall at midfield. However, a 57-yard punt by Hekker pinned the Bears at their own 1 on their ensuing series. The Bears went 3-and-out, and their ensuing punt set up the Rams at their own 38. The Rams then capped off the ensuing drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brown for a 17-3 lead midway through the third quarter.
Chicago threatened to respond on the next drive, reaching the Los Angeles 15 after a pass interference penalty against L.A. Two plays after the penalty, Foles' pass intended for wide receiver Darnell Mooney was tipped by Los Angeles cornerback Troy Hill and hauled in by safety Taylor Rapp for the interception.
Following that takeaway, the Rams extended their lead to 24-3 with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Everett.
The Rams got another key defensive stop on a failed 4th and 1 attempt by the Bears from their own 34. However, Los Angeles was unable to take advantage of the prime field position due to Chicago blocking a 48-yard field goal attempt by Sloman.
Chicago took advantage of the miscue with a 42-yard completion from Foles to wide receiver Allen Robinson on the next play. Los Angeles rookie defensive back Terrell Burgess was carted off the field on the following play, wearing an air cast on his left leg. Considered doubtful to return with an ankle injury, Burgess would not return to the contest. Though Chicago reached the L.A. 4-yard line, L.A. got yet another key defensive stop via a 4th and goal sack by linebacker Justin Hollins.
The Bears quickly recovered, though, as safety Eddie Jackson scooped up a Robert Woods fumble forced by linebacker Robert Quinn and returned it eight yards for a touchdown to cut the Rams' lead to 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
A 3-and-out by the Rams' offense on the ensuing series gave the Bears a chance to cut further into the Rams' lead, but a Ramsey interception on a Foles pass intended for tight end Jimmy Graham ended the drive.
Another 4th down stop by the Rams' defense with 1:10 remaining officially sealed the win and allowed Los Angeles to enter victory formation.