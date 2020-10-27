Game Recap: Complementary football powers Rams to 24-10 win over Bears on Monday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– Complementary efforts between the offense, defense and special teams sparked the Rams (5-2) to a 24-10 win over the Bears (5-2) Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

With Tyler Higbee inactive due to a hand injury, fellow Rams tight ends Johnny Mundt and Gerald Everett each stepped up in a big way. Mundt finished with three receptions for 47 yards, while Everett hauled in four for 28 plus one touchdown. Goff finished 23 of 33 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, his second going to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Reynolds also had four receptions for 52 yards in the victory.

Running back Malcolm Brown finished with 10 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown, while running back Darrell Henderson Jr. led the backfield with 15 carries for 64 yards.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp's 43 receiving yards on six receptions moved him past 3,000 career receiving yards, becoming the third-fastest Ram to achieve the feat behind Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

Defensively, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd recorded two sacks against his former team, adding six combined tackles (two for loss), and two QB hits. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey also snagged his first interception of the season.

On special teams, all five of Rams punter Johnny Hekker's punts landed at or inside the Bears' 10-yard line (7, 10, 1, 6 and 5).