Game Recap: Rams fall to Bills 35-32 despite late rally

Sep 27, 2020 at 01:15 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

A late rally from a 25-point, second-half deficit was not enough to come away with the victory for the Rams (2-1), who fell to the Bills (3-0) 35-32 on Sunday at Bills Stadium in Buffalo.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. posted his first 100-yard rushing game of his NFL career, with 114 on 20 carries, plus one touchdown, in the loss.

Cooper Kupp led all Rams receivers with 9 receptions for 107 and one touchdown, with Woods adding five receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in his return to Buffalo. Quarterback Jared Goff was 23 of 32 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Andre Roberts returned the opening kickoff to the Bills' own 42, setting them up near midifield. However, a 3-and-out forced by the Rams defense allowed Los Angeles to quickly recover. L.A. reached the Buffalo 24 on the ensuing offensive possession, but the drive ended with a missed 53-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman.

The Bills responded with a drive that appeared to end with a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but officials overturned the call upon further review. Diggs nearly got the touchdown back on the next play, but offsetting penalties resulted in a replay of third down. Buffalo ultimately converted on 4th and goal from the 1 with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Lee Smith for a 7-0 lead with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

Capitalizing on an interception by Goff, the Bills extended their lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Allen. The Rams answered with a 30-yard field goal by Sloman to cut their deficit to 11 with 3:09 left in the first half.

However, a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Tyler Kroft with 38 seconds left gave Buffalo a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The Bills extended their lead to 28-3 with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Diggs with 8:05 left in the third quarter.

Despite the large deficit, the Rams managed a small rally, answering the Allen-to-Diggs score with a 1-yard touchdown run by Goff. Following a John Johnson III interception at their own 41, they capitalized on the takeaway with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Woods.

A 3rd down sack by outside linebacker Leonard Floyd near the end of the third quarter gave Los Angeles a chance to further cut into its deficit. Again, L.A. capitalized, this time with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Kupp.

An Aaron Donald-sack fumble set up yet another Rams score, this time a 1-yard TD run by Henderson, for their first lead of the game – 32-28 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

However, the Bills answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Kroft with 15 seconds left for the win. The score was set up on a pass interference call against the Rams after Allen's pass on 4th and 8 from the L.A. 13 for Davis fell incomplete.

PHOTOS: Rams take on Bills for Week 3 on the road

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road. Check out the game photos!

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
1 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
2 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
3 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
4 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
5 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
6 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
7 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
8 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
9 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
10 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
11 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
12 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
13 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
14 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
15 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
16 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
17 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
18 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
19 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
20 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
21 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
22 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
23 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
24 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
25 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
26 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
27 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
28 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
29 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
30 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
31 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
32 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
33 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
34 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
35 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
36 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
37 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
38 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
39 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
40 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
41 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
42 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
43 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
44 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
45 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
46 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
47 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
48 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
49 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
50 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
51 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
52 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
53 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
54 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
55 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
56 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
57 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
58 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
59 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.
60 / 60

The Los Angels Rams are in Buffalo to face the Bills for Week 3 on the road.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season

Big days by tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.,  plus timely interceptions by cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill, help the Los Angeles Rams come away with the victory in their first road game of the 2020 season. 
Game Recap: Rams open SoFi Stadium with 20-17 win over Cowboys on Sunday Night Football
news

Game Recap: Rams open SoFi Stadium with 20-17 win over Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

A quick recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 20-17 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. 
Game Recap: Rams send off Coliseum, season with 31-24 win over Cardinals
news

Game Recap: Rams send off Coliseum, season with 31-24 win over Cardinals

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 31-24 Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 
Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 34-31
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 34-31

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 34-31 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 44-21
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 44-21

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 44-21 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
Game Recap: Fast start, late defensive stops lead Rams to 28-12 SNF win over Seahawks
news

Game Recap: Fast start, late defensive stops lead Rams to 28-12 SNF win over Seahawks

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 28-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. 
Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 34-7 behind career performances from Higbee, Woods and Rapp
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 34-7 behind career performances from Higbee, Woods and Rapp

The Los Angeles Rams were in control from start to finish in their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 
Game Recap: Rams fall to Ravens 45-6 on MNF
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Ravens 45-6 on MNF

The Los Angeles Rams fell behind early and couldn't overcome the setback in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Game Recap: Rams bounce back with 17-7 win over Bears
news

Game Recap: Rams bounce back with 17-7 win over Bears

Los Angeles begins its slate of back-to-back primetime home games with a victory over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. 
Game Recap: Rams' late rally falls short in 17-12 loss at Steelers
news

Game Recap: Rams' late rally falls short in 17-12 loss at Steelers

Los Angeles Rams defense creates chances in fourth quarter, but offense unable to take advantage.  
Game Recap: Rams beat Bengals 24-10 behind Kupp's career night in London
news

Game Recap: Rams beat Bengals 24-10 behind Kupp's career night in London

Los Angeles will enter the bye week riding a two-game winning streak. 

Advertising