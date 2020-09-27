Game Recap: Rams fall to Bills 35-32 despite late rally

A late rally from a 25-point, second-half deficit was not enough to come away with the victory for the Rams (2-1), who fell to the Bills (3-0) 35-32 on Sunday at Bills Stadium in Buffalo.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. posted his first 100-yard rushing game of his NFL career, with 114 on 20 carries, plus one touchdown, in the loss.

Cooper Kupp led all Rams receivers with 9 receptions for 107 and one touchdown, with Woods adding five receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in his return to Buffalo. Quarterback Jared Goff was 23 of 32 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Andre Roberts returned the opening kickoff to the Bills' own 42, setting them up near midifield. However, a 3-and-out forced by the Rams defense allowed Los Angeles to quickly recover. L.A. reached the Buffalo 24 on the ensuing offensive possession, but the drive ended with a missed 53-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman.

The Bills responded with a drive that appeared to end with a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but officials overturned the call upon further review. Diggs nearly got the touchdown back on the next play, but offsetting penalties resulted in a replay of third down. Buffalo ultimately converted on 4th and goal from the 1 with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Lee Smith for a 7-0 lead with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

Capitalizing on an interception by Goff, the Bills extended their lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Allen. The Rams answered with a 30-yard field goal by Sloman to cut their deficit to 11 with 3:09 left in the first half.

However, a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Tyler Kroft with 38 seconds left gave Buffalo a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The Bills extended their lead to 28-3 with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Diggs with 8:05 left in the third quarter.