Game Recap: Matt Gay's go-ahead 40-yard field goal, Jordan Fuller's late interception lift Rams to 27-24 win over Buccaneers

With 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Brady threw an incomplete pass from his own endzone that looked like a fumble. The Rams challenged original ruling, but it was upheld by officials upon further review. However, the incompletion happened on third down, and the Bucs were still forced to punt from their own endzone.

After teams traded punts on three straight possessions, the Bucs threatened a potential game-tying scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter. Forced to go for it on 4th and 1 from the Rams 43, the Bucs were unable to convert after Brady's pass intended for wide receiver Chris Godwin fell incomplete.

However, two plays after taking over on downs, Goff was intercepted by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead, setting up the Bucs at the Rams 44. The Bucs took advantage of the takeaway on the ensuing series with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Godwin to tie the game 24-24 with 3:53 left.

The Rams responded with an 8-play, 77-yard scoring drive ending with a 40-yard field goal by Gay to take a 27-24 lead with 2:40 left. Forty-three seconds later, Fuller snagged his second interception on a deep Brady pass intended for tight end Cameron Brate.