Game Recap: Rams clinch fourth-straight season without a losing record under Sean McVay with 38-28 win over Cardinals

A bounceback performance by quarterback Jared Goff, a strong run game and timely plays by their defense sparked the Rams (8-4, 2-2) to a 38-28 win over the Cardinals (6-6, 2-2) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The victory kept Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay a perfect 7-0 against the Cardinals and also guaranteed a fourth-consecutive season without a losing record under McVay, a feat the franchise last achieved in 1983-86. Coupled with the Seahawks' loss to the Giants this afternoon, the win also allowed the Rams to reclaim possession of first place in the NFC West.

Goff completed 37 of 47 pass attempts for 351 yards and one touchdown, also adding a one-yard rushing touchdown. Running back Cam Akers scored his third touchdown in as many weeks and finish with a team-high 21 carries for 72 yards, while running back Darrell Henderson Jr. added three carries for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, cornerback Troy Hill recorded his second defensive touchdown in as many games, linebacker Justin Hollins and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each posted three total tackles and one sack, and linebacker Troy Reeder had a team-high 10 total tackles in his third start of the season.

The Cardinals struck first via a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to tight end Dan Arnold on their opening drive for an early 7-0 lead.

The drive appeared to be over after Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd sacked Murray on third down, but a facemask penalty against Los Angeles kept it alive, then Murray found Arnold two plays later for the score. According NFL Research, it was the first touchdown pass of 50 or more yards allowed this season by the Rams, who had only allowed an NFL-low 11 passing touchdowns entering Week 13.