Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff berth with 18-7 win over Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Helped by defensive scoring, a trio of kicker Matt Gay field goals and a blocked Cardinals field goal attempt, the Rams (10-6, 3-3 NFC West) defeated the Cardinals 18-7 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium to clinch a playoff berth.

Cornerback Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown for his third defensive score of the season, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson drew a holding penalty against the Cardinals in the endzone for a safety and was responsible for the blocked field goal, and Gay was a perfect 3 for 3 on field goal attempts as the Rams earned their 30th postseason appearance in franchise history and third in four seasons under head coach Sean McVay.

In his first NFL start, Rams quarterback John Wolford completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 231 yards with an interception, also rushing six times for 56 yards.

Here is the full game recap, presented by SoFi:

The Rams defense forced the Cardinals (8-8, 2-4) to punt on the opening drive, but the Cardinals got the ball back quickly, intercepting Rams quarterback John Wolford's first pass attempt two plays later. With backup Chris Streveler replacing starter Kyler Murray, who left the game with an ankle injury and didn't return until early in the fourth quarter, Arizona turned the takeaway into points via an 11-yard touchdown pass from Streveler to running back Jonathan Ward for an early 7-0 lead.

Los Angeles saw progress on its third offensive possession, reaching the Arizona 1 after a pass interference penalty against Arizona on 3rd and goal from the 2 gave the a fresh set of downs. However, back-to-back false start penalties stalled the 16-play, near-8-minute drive and forced L.A. to settle for a 28-yard field goal by kicker Gay with 14:17 left in the second quarter.