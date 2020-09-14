Game Recap: Rams open SoFi Stadium with 20-17 win over Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles got a second consecutive defensive stop, this time at Dallas' own 38, but the following offensive series ended with Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie intercepting Goff's pass intended for Jefferson. Goff's arm was hit as he threw the ball.

Taking over at the Rams' 39, the Cowboys managed to get a successful 33-yard field goal attempt to cut the Rams' lead to 20-17 with 1:54 left in the third quarter.

While the drive continued into the fourth quarter, Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller made a huge 4th down tackle of CeeDee Lamb at the Rams' 9-yard line, forcing the Cowboys to turn the ball over on down in the redzone. Los Angeles' ensuing drive ended at its own 46 after Goff was sacked on 3rd down.

On the ensuing possession, L.A. cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to force a fumble by Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper, with Fuller scooping up the loose ball. The call was reversed upon further review by the officials, but Dallas was still forced to punt.

The Rams' ensuing offensive possession ended at midfield, followed by a 42-yard Johnny Hekker punt which was fair-caught by the Cowboys at their own 9 with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter.