Game Recap: Rams fall to Dolphins 28-17

The Rams (5-3) fell to the Dolphins 28-17 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wide receiver Robert Woods finished with seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown for Los Angeles in the loss, also adding a rushing touchdown on a 4-yard jet sweep. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp added 11 receptions for 110 yards for his second 100-yard receiving game of the season and 10th of his career. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. finished with eight carries for 47 yards before sustaining a thigh injury which prevented him from returning to the game.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald posted four total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for the Rams' defense, while safety Taylor Rapp chipped in four tackles and a forced fumble.

At the beginning of the game, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was questionable to play due to illness and later ruled out in the second half.