Game Recap: Rams fall to Dolphins 28-17

The Rams (5-3) fell to the Dolphins 28-17 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Wide receiver Robert Woods finished with seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown for Los Angeles in the loss, also adding a rushing touchdown on a 4-yard jet sweep. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp added 11 receptions for 110 yards for his second 100-yard receiving game of the season and 10th of his career. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. finished with eight carries for 47 yards before sustaining a thigh injury which prevented him from returning to the game.
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald posted four total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for the Rams' defense, while safety Taylor Rapp chipped in four tackles and a forced fumble.
At the beginning of the game, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was questionable to play due to illness and later ruled out in the second half.
The Rams received the opening kickoff and saw their first drive stall at their own 38. However, a sack-fumble by Donald on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recovered by Floyd set up Los Angeles at the Miami 15. L.A. capitalized on the takeaway with a 4-yard touchdown run by Woods for an early 7-0 lead.
Miami (4-3) answered on a takeaway of its own at the end of the first quarter. An interception by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins set up a 6-play, 33-yard scoring drive ending with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver DeVante Parker to tie the game 7-7.
Cornerback Troy Hill's recovery of Rapp's forced fumble set up the Rams at the Dolphins 7 with a chance to regain the lead early in the second quarter, but the drive was derailed by a 79-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on the second play. That fumble recovery, plus an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown and 1-yard touchdown run following a fumble recovery contributed to 21 unanswered points by the Dolphins and a 28-7 Rams deficit with 2:47 left in the first half.
Kicker Kai Forbath's 23-yard field goal with 11 seconds left cut the Rams' deficit to 18 at halftime. Following a scoreless third quarter, the Rams reduced their deficit to 11 with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Woods to make it 28-17 with 9:58 remaining.
The Rams had a chance to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter after a defensive stop. However, a drop by tight end Gerald Everett on 3rd and 5 from the Miami 30, followed by missed 48-yard field goal attempt by Forbath, kept the deficit at 11 with 3:42 left.
Los Angeles got another opportunity to make it a one-possession game with 1:08 left, but only reached its own 34 by the time that time expired.