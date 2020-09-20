Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season

Tight end Tyler Higbee's big day and timely interceptions by cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill pushed the Rams (2-0) to a 37-19 victory over the Eagles (0-2) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.
For the Rams, it was a day of team and personal milestones.
They earned their first win at Philadelphia since September 9, 2001, and started 2-0 for the third season in a row. The last time the Rams went 2-0 in three straight seasons was 1999-2001.
Tight end Tyler Higbee recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, finishing with three on 5 receptions for 54 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson paced the backfield with 12 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 40 yards to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage.
Rams linebacker Kiser forced a fumble on the third play of the game, and it was recovered by Rams linebacker Kenny Young at the Eagles 41. The Rams capitalized on the takeaway with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Higbee for a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter. However, on the drive Cam Akers left the game with a rib injury. Initially questionable to return, Akers was ruled out for the game late in the second quarter.
Philadelphia answered with a 38-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott to cut Los Angeles' lead to four.
Darrell Henderson Jr. replaced Akers on the early downs on the second offensive series for L.A. However, it was the passing attack – specifically completions to wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson – which set up a 5-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Robert Woods to extend the Rams' lead to 14-3 with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter.
Goff threw a second touchdown pass to Higbee, this time from 3 yards out, to push Los Angeles' lead to 21-3 early in the first half. The Eagles responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Wentz and an unsuccessful 2-point try on a toss to running back Miles Sanders, cutting the Rams' lead to 12.
With 1:05 left in the first half, the Rams defense got a 3rd down stop at the Eagles 38. However, on the ensuing punt, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp fumbled on the return, and Eagles safety K'Von Wallace recovered the loose ball at the Rams 11-yard line. Philadelphia took advantage of the takeaway with a 5-yard touchdown run by Sanders to pull within five by halftime.
After a 3-and-out by the Rams' offense to open the second half, the Eagles offense mounted a near five-and-a-half minute drive that reached the Rams' 21-yard line. However, it was Williams who stepped up and made a big play, intercepting Wentz in the endzone to end it.
The Rams settled for a 30-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman on the ensuing drive for a 24-16 lead with 2:14 left in the third quarter. However, they also suffered another injury, as starting left guard Joe Noteboom was ruled out with a calf injury and replaced by David Edwards.
A 33-yard field goal by Elliott reduced the Rams' lead to five with 12:07 remaining. Buoyed by a 35-yard run by Henderson, though, Los Angeles would answer with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Higbee for Higbee's third score of the day.
Philadelphia again reach L.A. territory on the following drive, but a pass breakup on 4th and 2 from the Rams 36 by safety John Johnson III gave Los Angeles' defense the stop it needed. A 2-yard touchdown run by Henderson on the ensuing offensive possession and unsuccessful extra point attempt gave L.A. a 37-19 lead with 3:37 remaining.
Hill's interception late in the fourth quarter allowed the Rams to take over and run out the remaining three minutes and nine seconds to secure the victory.
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.