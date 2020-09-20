Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season

Tight end Tyler Higbee's big day and timely interceptions by cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill pushed the Rams (2-0) to a 37-19 victory over the Eagles (0-2) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.

For the Rams, it was a day of team and personal milestones.

They earned their first win at Philadelphia since September 9, 2001, and started 2-0 for the third season in a row. The last time the Rams went 2-0 in three straight seasons was 1999-2001.

Tight end Tyler Higbee recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, finishing with three on 5 receptions for 54 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson paced the backfield with 12 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 40 yards to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage.