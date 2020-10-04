Game Recap: Darious Williams' late interception seals 17-9 Rams win over Giants

Los Angeles continued to get pressure and got a second-consecutive stop defensively, but the momentum abruptly changed after Everett fumbled at L.A.'s own 34 and New York recovered. New York settled for a 35-yard field goal by kicker Graham Gano to cut the Rams' lead to four early in the second quarter.

Kicker Samuel Sloman's 32-yard field goal attempt with 3:52 left in the first half put the Rams back up by seven, but the Giants answered with a 37-yarder by Gano for a 10-6 Rams halftime lead.

The two teams played a scoreless third quarter, but the Giants were driving at the break, facing a 2nd and 11 from the Rams 16 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Giants reached the Rams' 9 and settled for a 27-yard field goal by Gano, cutting the Rams' deficit to one with 14:15 left.