Game Recap: Rams fall to Jets 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (9-5) fell to the Jets 23-20 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Wide receiver Robert Woods led Los Angeles' offense with 96 yards from scrimmage – 56 receiving on six catches and 40 rushing – while tight end Tyler Higbee added four catches for 67 yards. L.A. quarterback Jared Goff completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 209 yards with two touchdowns – one to Woods and one to Higbee – and one interception.

Defensively, linebacker Troy Reeder tallied a team-high 11 total tackles for the Rams, while outside linebacker Samson Ebukam and defensive lineman Morgan Fox each finished with a sack.

The Jets (1-13) got on the board first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to running back Ty Johnson on the first drive of the game for an early 7-0 lead.

The Rams punted on their first three offensive possessions, the third getting blocked and setting up a 39-yard field goal by Jets kicker Sam Ficken to extend New York's lead to 10-0 with 12:44 left in the first half. A little over five minutes later, an interception by Goff led to a 25-yard field goal by Ficken, increasing Los Angeles' deficit to 13-0 midway through the second quarter.

L.A. finally got its first points of the game via a 45-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay as time expired at the end of the first half.

Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Jets opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive that finished with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Frank Gore on 4th and goal. The series erased six and a half minutes off the clock and increased the Rams' deficit to 20-3.