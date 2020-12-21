Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Jets 23-20

Dec 20, 2020 at 04:05 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (9-5) fell to the Jets 23-20 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Wide receiver Robert Woods led Los Angeles' offense with 96 yards from scrimmage – 56 receiving on six catches and 40 rushing – while tight end Tyler Higbee added four catches for 67 yards. L.A. quarterback Jared Goff completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 209 yards with two touchdowns – one to Woods and one to Higbee – and one interception.

Defensively, linebacker Troy Reeder tallied a team-high 11 total tackles for the Rams, while outside linebacker Samson Ebukam and defensive lineman Morgan Fox each finished with a sack.

The Jets (1-13) got on the board first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to running back Ty Johnson on the first drive of the game for an early 7-0 lead.

The Rams punted on their first three offensive possessions, the third getting blocked and setting up a 39-yard field goal by Jets kicker Sam Ficken to extend New York's lead to 10-0 with 12:44 left in the first half. A little over five minutes later, an interception by Goff led to a 25-yard field goal by Ficken, increasing Los Angeles' deficit to 13-0 midway through the second quarter.

L.A. finally got its first points of the game via a 45-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay as time expired at the end of the first half.

Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Jets opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive that finished with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Frank Gore on 4th and goal. The series erased six and a half minutes off the clock and increased the Rams' deficit to 20-3.

The Rams answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Woods on the ensuing series – helped by a 44-yard completion from Goff to Higbee – to cut their deficit back to 10 with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter.

The Jets managed a response of their own on the next series via a 21-yard field goal by Ficken to go up 13. Similar to their previous offensive possession, though, an explosive play would help the Rams answer again.

A 40-yard run on a jet sweep by Woods set up Los Angeles at the New York 21 as the third quarter came to a close. Four plays later, Goff connected with Higbee for a 3-yard touchdown pass to trim L.A.'s deficit to 23-17 with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter.

After their defense forced the Jets to punt, the Rams' game-tying and potential go-ahead touchdown – an 18-yard run by Akers – on the ensuing series was nullified by a holding penalty. However, they still managed to get points thanks to Gay's 41-yard field goal which reduced their deficit to 3 with 6:40 remaining.

A second-straight 3-and-out by Los Angeles' defense and 34-yard return by Nsimba Webster on the ensuing punt positioned the Rams at the Jets 43. Like the previous drive, though, a big run by Akers – 22 yards, to be exact, which would've set up the Rams at the Jets 17 – was negated by a holding penalty. An incomplete pass by Goff intended for tight end Gerald Everett on 4th and 4 from the New York 37 with four minutes left prevented Los Angeles from coming away with points on what would end up being their final possession of the game.

