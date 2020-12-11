Game Recap: Cam Akers, defense power Rams to 24-3 win over Patriots on Thursday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A season-best performance by rookie running Cam Akers and a stout performance by the defense sparked the Rams (9-4) to a 24-3 win over the Patriots (6-7) Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Akers carried the ball 29 times for 171 yards, his total rushing yards most by a rookie running back in a single game this season. It also marked the sixth-most rushing yards by any NFL player in a single game this season and fourth-most in a single game in Rams franchise history. He also added two receptions for 23 yards in the passing game, giving him 194 total yards from scrimmage.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 137 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception, also rushing for a touchdown. The touchdown toss went to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who posted five receptions for 33 yards in addition to the score.

L.A.'s defense was led by linebacker Kenny Young, whose 79-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Rams their third straight game with a defensive score. Young also finished with a team-high eight total tackles, plus one sack, one QB hit and one pass breakup.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers added a team-high two sacks for his third multi-sack performance of his career, while defensive lineman Aaron Donald posted 1.5 sacks to give him 12.5 on the season and move past Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (12) for the NFL lead in sacks this season.