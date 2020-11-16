Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 23-16 to remain undefeated at home

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd posted three sacks and a fumble recovery, cornerback Darious Williams added a pair of interceptions and running back Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Rams (6-3, 1-1) to a 23-16 win over the Seahawks (6-3, 1-2) Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

In addition to Floyd's production defensively, Los Angeles rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis recorded his first two sacks of his NFL career. Williams' two interceptions pushed his season total to four, most on the team.

Offensively, Brown had six carries for 33 yards in addition two his two scores. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. added seven carries for 28 yards and one touchdown, while rookie Cam Akers led the backfield with 10 carries for 38 yards. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds hauled in a career-high eight receptions for 94 yards, while quarterback Jared Goff completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 302 yards.

Rams safety Taylor Rapp left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth was carted off the field with a knee injury with 1:25 left in the first half and did not return. Whitworth was replaced by Joe Noteboom. Kicker Kai Forbath sustained an ankle injury late in the third quarter and did not return.

An efficient 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive gave the Rams an early 3-0 lead on a successful 23-yard field goal attempt by kicker Kai Forbath. However, the Seahawks answered with 13-yard touchdown run by running back Alex Collins on the ensuing drive to take a 7-3 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.