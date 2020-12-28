Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 20-9

The Rams (9-6) fell to the Seahawks 20-9 on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.
The Seahawks (11-4) clinched the NFC West division title with the win.
Kicker Matt Gay accounted for all of Los Angeles' points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from 44, 51 and 33 yards.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd paced L.A.'s defense with seven total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hits, Defensive linemen Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines each added one sack to give the Rams five as a unit. For Joseph-Day, it was his first of the season.
Offensively, wide receiver Cooper Kupp led all Rams receivers with eight catches for 66 yards, with wide receiver Josh Reynolds chipping in six for 65. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. posted a team-high 12 carries for 62 yards prior to sustaining an ankle injury late in the third quarter. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 234 yards with an interception.
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, trading 3-and-outs on their first series. The Rams got on the board first, though, with a 44-yard field goal by Gay at the end of their second series for a 3-0 lead with 6:17 left in the 1st quarter.
The Seahawks eventually broke through on their third possession, settling for a 45-yard field goal with 12:47 remaining in the second quarter after Floyd's third-down sack of quarterback Russell Wilson. However, the Rams answered with a 51-yard field goal by Gay at the end of the ensuing drive to regain the lead 6-3.
The Rams initially went 3-and-out midway on their fifth possession, but a 15-yard roughing-the-kicker penalty against the Seahawks on the ensuing punt brought Los Angeles' offense back on the field with a fresh set of downs. L.A.'s drive ended at the Seattle 29, however, after Seattle safety Quandre Diggs picked off a Goff pass intended for Woods.
Following the takeaway, the Seahawks marched down to Rams 23, but another third-down sack by Floyd forced them to settle for a field goal, tying the game 6-6 with 1:09 left until halftime.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, Seattle took a 13-6 lead after Wilson finished off the opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a 45-yard completion from Wilson to wide receiver David Moore, then an 18-yard completion from Wilson to running back Carlos Hyde three plays later on 3rd and 9 from the Rams 22.
The Rams nearly answered, but an unsuccessful conversion on 4th and goal from the Seahawks 1 prevented them from coming away with any points. Henderson sustained his ankle injury after a five-yard carry during this drive and was ruled doubtful to return.
The Seahawks went 3-and-out on the ensuing series after Donald's third-down sack of Wilson forced them to punt. The Rams capitalized after the change of possession this time with a 33-yard field goal by Gay to cut their deficit to 13-9 with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Seattle reached midfield after Los Angeles' field goal and appeared to have a conversion on 3rd-and-1 from its own 46 via a 2-yard carry by running back Chris Carson, but the play was nullified by a five-yard illegal shift penalty against wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Facing with a 3rd and 6 because of the penalty, Seattle was ultimately forced to punt after an incomplete pass by Wilson.
L.A.'s possession following the punt ended in similar fashion. Despite a 26-yard completion from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, it was forced to punt after Goff was sacked at the 48 for a two-yard loss, then threw an incomplete pass intended for Woods.
On the ensuing series, the Seahawks mounted a four-and-a-half minute scoring drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Jacob Hollister and increased their lead to 20-9 with 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Rams were forced to go for it on 4th and 19 from their own 14 on the ensuing drive but were unable to keep the series alive, as Goff's 10-yard completion to Higbee left them nine yards short of the line to gain and resulted in a turnover on downs with two minutes remaining.