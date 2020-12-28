Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 20-9

The Rams (9-6) fell to the Seahawks 20-9 on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Seahawks (11-4) clinched the NFC West division title with the win.

Kicker Matt Gay accounted for all of Los Angeles' points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from 44, 51 and 33 yards.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd paced L.A.'s defense with seven total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hits, Defensive linemen Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines each added one sack to give the Rams five as a unit. For Joseph-Day, it was his first of the season.

Offensively, wide receiver Cooper Kupp led all Rams receivers with eight catches for 66 yards, with wide receiver Josh Reynolds chipping in six for 65. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. posted a team-high 12 carries for 62 yards prior to sustaining an ankle injury late in the third quarter. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 234 yards with an interception.

Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, trading 3-and-outs on their first series. The Rams got on the board first, though, with a 44-yard field goal by Gay at the end of their second series for a 3-0 lead with 6:17 left in the 1st quarter.