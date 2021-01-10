Game Recap: Rams advance to Divisional Round of playoffs with 30-20 win over Seahawks

A milestone performance by running back Cam Akers, a pick-six by cornerback Darious Williams and a gutsy performance by quarterback Jared Goff in place of the injured John Wolford helped the Rams advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs with a 30-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Wolford got the start at quarterback but left the game with a neck injury late in the first quarter and did not return after being taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame Wolford had returned from the hospital and was back in the locker room smiling and celebrating with his teammates after the win.

Wolford completed 3 of 6 pass attempts for 29 yards prior to exiting the contest. Goff, meanwhile, stepped up and completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown in the win, just 12 days removed from thumb surgery. Wide receiver Robert Woods was on the receiving end of Goff's lone touchdown pass, also finishing with four catches for 48 yards.

Akers tallied 28 carries for 131 yards and one rushing touchdown, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 100 or more yards in a playoff game. Adding his two receptions for 45 yards, Akers totaled 176 yards from scrimmage, accounting for more than half of the team's 333 total yards of offense.

Williams' 42-yard interception return for a touchdown marked the Rams' first postseason defensive touchdown since January 20, 2002 against the Packers, when they had three such scores.

Besides Wolford's injury, offensive lineman David Edwards left the game early in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald sustained a rib injury with 10:04 left in the third quarter and was questionable to return. After going back to the locker room following the injury, Donald returned to the Rams' sideline late in the third quarter but did not go back on the field.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was evaluated for a concussion in the first half but returned early in the third quarter. He and Donald each finished with two sacks.

The Rams scored first via a 40-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for an early 3-0 lead with 3:52 left in the first quarter.