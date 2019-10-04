Game Recap: Rams unable to rally in 30-29 loss to Seahawks in Seattle

SEATTLE - A valiant late rally for the Rams (3-2, 0-1) was not enough to avoid their second straight defeat, as kicker Greg Zuerlein's go-ahead 44-yard field goal attempt with 15 seconds left went wide right by inches for a 30-29 loss to the Seahawks (4-1, 2-0) Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

RB Todd Gurley recorded his 15th multi-touchdown game of his career, finishing with 15 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns, while TE Gerald Everett led all Rams receivers with 137 yards on seven receptions. Starting in place of the injured Bryce Hager, LB Troy Reeder paced the Rams' defense with a team-high 13 total tackles.

The Rams defense opened with a huge takeaway early. Los Angeles CB Nickell Robey-Coleman ripped the ball loose from Seattle WR Jaron Brown, but officials initially ruled the ball was out of bounds before L.A. CB Marcus Peters recovered. The Rams were awarded the ball upon further review, starting out at the Seahawks 33-yard line.

Despite the short field position from the overturned call, the Rams settled for a 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein after only getting four yards off of four plays for a 3-0 lead with 12:29 left in the first quarter. Zuerlein added a 32-yarder with 4:59 left to extend the Rams' lead to six.

The Seahawks responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from QB Russell Wilson to WR Tyler Lockett for a 7-6 lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter. Wilson escaped the pocket as it collapsed to keep the play alive, then found Lockett, who made a toe-drag catch in the left corner of the endzone for the score.

Seattle starting RG D.J. Fluker suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter which would prevent him from returning. With Fluker's backup, Ethan Pocic, inactive due to a mid-back injury, the Seahawks shifted second-year backup left tackle Jarmarco Jones over to fill in at right guard.

A 3-and-out by the Rams' offense at the beginning of the second quarter set up another scoring drive for the Seahawks, as Wilson connected with WR D.K. Metcalf for a 40-yard touchdown pass to extend Seattle's lead to 14-6 with 8:08 left in the first half.

Los Angeles reached the Seahawks' 20 yard line, then Gurley fumbled, forced and recovered by Seattle DE Jadeveon Clowney at its own 17. Officials reviewed the play but upheld the original call on the field.

With 1:38 left in the first half, Seattle was poised to go for it on 4th and 1 but instead called a timeout and elected to kick a field goal. Kicker Jason Myer's 48-yard try went wide right, allowing Los Angeles to take over at its own 38.