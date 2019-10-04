Game Recap: Rams unable to rally in 30-29 loss to Seahawks in Seattle

SEATTLE - A valiant late rally for the Rams (3-2, 0-1) was not enough to avoid their second straight defeat, as kicker Greg Zuerlein's go-ahead 44-yard field goal attempt with 15 seconds left went wide right by inches for a 30-29 loss to the Seahawks (4-1, 2-0) Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.
RB Todd Gurley recorded his 15th multi-touchdown game of his career, finishing with 15 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns, while TE Gerald Everett led all Rams receivers with 137 yards on seven receptions. Starting in place of the injured Bryce Hager, LB Troy Reeder paced the Rams' defense with a team-high 13 total tackles.
The Rams defense opened with a huge takeaway early. Los Angeles CB Nickell Robey-Coleman ripped the ball loose from Seattle WR Jaron Brown, but officials initially ruled the ball was out of bounds before L.A. CB Marcus Peters recovered. The Rams were awarded the ball upon further review, starting out at the Seahawks 33-yard line.
Despite the short field position from the overturned call, the Rams settled for a 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein after only getting four yards off of four plays for a 3-0 lead with 12:29 left in the first quarter. Zuerlein added a 32-yarder with 4:59 left to extend the Rams' lead to six.
The Seahawks responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from QB Russell Wilson to WR Tyler Lockett for a 7-6 lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter. Wilson escaped the pocket as it collapsed to keep the play alive, then found Lockett, who made a toe-drag catch in the left corner of the endzone for the score.
Seattle starting RG D.J. Fluker suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter which would prevent him from returning. With Fluker's backup, Ethan Pocic, inactive due to a mid-back injury, the Seahawks shifted second-year backup left tackle Jarmarco Jones over to fill in at right guard.
A 3-and-out by the Rams' offense at the beginning of the second quarter set up another scoring drive for the Seahawks, as Wilson connected with WR D.K. Metcalf for a 40-yard touchdown pass to extend Seattle's lead to 14-6 with 8:08 left in the first half.
Los Angeles reached the Seahawks' 20 yard line, then Gurley fumbled, forced and recovered by Seattle DE Jadeveon Clowney at its own 17. Officials reviewed the play but upheld the original call on the field.
With 1:38 left in the first half, Seattle was poised to go for it on 4th and 1 but instead called a timeout and elected to kick a field goal. Kicker Jason Myer's 48-yard try went wide right, allowing Los Angeles to take over at its own 38.
The Rams capitalized, chewing the next 1:32 off the clock on a 8-play, 62-yard drive that was capped off by a nine-yard touchdown pass from QB Jared Goff to WR Cooper Kupp for a one-point halftime deficit.
Keyed by big catches from its tight ends, L.A. opened the second half retaking the lead 20-14 on an eight-yard touchdown run by Gurley.
Though Seattle's offense went 3-and-out on the following possession, the ensuing punt by Michael Dickson pinned Los Angeles at its own 1-yard line. Unable to get out of the difficult spot, the Rams were forced to punt with Johnny Hekker doing so out of his own endzone. The ensuing kick went out of bounds at the L.A. 47-yard line.
Given prime field position to work with, the Seahawks responded with Wilson finding WR David Moore from 10 yards out for his third passing touchdown of the night and a 21-20 lead with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
The Rams would counter, though, thanks to a 27-yard run by WR Brandin Cooks and 32-yard catch by Everett to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Gurley. Their ensuing 2-point try on a keeper by Goff was initially ruled successful, but officials overturned the original call, saying Goff's knee was down before he crossed the goal line upon further review. Thus, L.A. was left with a 26-21 lead with 3:07 left in the 3rd quarter.
After trading touchdowns, the Rams held the Seahawks to a 42-yard field goal by Myers to maintain a 26-24 lead with 13:37 left.
On the ensuing drive, Goff connected with Cooks for a 29-yard gain hauled in by Cooks with one hand. However, Cooks was down on the field after the play was over with 12:37 left. He was able to get up and with the training staff back to the Rams locker room, where he was evaluated for a concussion.
The Seahawks challenged for offensive pass interference on the catch but were unsuccessful.
Facing a 3rd and 7 from the Seattle 18, Goff's pass deep left intended for Kupp fell incomplete, forcing the Rams to settle for a field goal. Zuerlein's successful 36-yard attempt extended the Rams' lead to 29-24 with 9:19 left.
Seattle chewed nearly six minutes off the clock on the ensuing next drive, with Wilson finding RB Chris Carson from five yards out for his fourth passing touchdown of the night. Carson momentarily bobbled the catch but still managed to secure it, allowing Seattle to regain the lead. The Seahawks failed to convert on 2-point conversion following the score as Wilson's pass to Metcalf fell incomplete, leaving them with a 30-29 lead with 2:28 left.
Facing a 3rd and 10 from the Rams 36, Goff's pass short right intended for Everett appeared to fall incomplete, Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson unable to secure the catch. However, officials would overturn the call upon further review after a successful Seattle challenge, saying Thompson had a hand underneath the ball which prevented it from going to the ground.
The Rams set up Zuerlein with a 44-yard field goal attempt for the win on the following drive with six seconds left, but it went wide right by inches, sealing a 30-29 divisional loss.