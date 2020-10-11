Game Recap: Rams defeat Washington 30-10 for NFC East sweep

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald finished with four sacks, linebacker Troy Reeder added three, and running back Darrell Henderson tallied two touchdowns and 68 yards from scrimmage to lead the Rams (4-1) to a 30-10 victory over Washington (1-4) on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The victory gave the Rams a perfect 4-0 record against NFC East teams this season.

Filling in for an injured Micah Kiser at inside linebacker alongside Kenny Young, Reeder also led Los Angeles' defense with 10 combined tackles and tied with Donald for the team lead in quarterback hits (3), adding two tackles for loss. Donald's four sacks tied his career-high set against the 49ers in 2018.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed his first 10 pass attempts and finished 21 of 30 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, also rushing for a touchdown. Woods was on the receiving end of Goff's other touchdown, finishing with four receptions for 71 yards. Tight end Gerald Everett also caught four passes but finished with a team-high 90 receiving yards in the win.

Linebacker Obo Okoronkwo left the game early in the third quarter with an elbow injury and did not return.