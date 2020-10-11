Game Recap: Rams defeat Washington 30-10 for NFC East sweep

Oct 11, 2020 at 01:08 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald finished with four sacks, linebacker Troy Reeder added three, and running back Darrell Henderson tallied two touchdowns and 68 yards from scrimmage to lead the Rams (4-1) to a 30-10 victory over Washington (1-4) on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The victory gave the Rams a perfect 4-0 record against NFC East teams this season.

Filling in for an injured Micah Kiser at inside linebacker alongside Kenny Young, Reeder also led Los Angeles' defense with 10 combined tackles and tied with Donald for the team lead in quarterback hits (3), adding two tackles for loss. Donald's four sacks tied his career-high set against the 49ers in 2018.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed his first 10 pass attempts and finished 21 of 30 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, also rushing for a touchdown. Woods was on the receiving end of Goff's other touchdown, finishing with four receptions for 71 yards. Tight end Gerald Everett also caught four passes but finished with a team-high 90 receiving yards in the win.

Linebacker Obo Okoronkwo left the game early in the third quarter with an elbow injury and did not return.

A 3-and-out by Washington's offense afforded the Rams the chance to score first, getting on the board via a one-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr.. to cap off a 10-play, 76-yard drive that lasted a little over six minutes. Kicker Samuel Sloman's missed point after try gave Los Angeles a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Washington shook off its struggles from its first series and answered with a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kyle Allen on its second series to take a 7-6 lead with 1:34 left in the first quarter. Los Angeles responded just as quickly, though, with Goff connecting with Woods for a 56-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead 13-7 eight seconds into the second quarter.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Goff extended the Rams' lead to 20-7 with 7:32 left in the first half. The score was set up by a 40-yard catch by Everett, a 2-yard run by Henderson and 6-yard run by Henderson.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's hard hit on Kyle Allen just before the two-minute warning forced Washington to replace Allen with backup Alex Smith. For Smith, it was his first live game action in nearly two years following a gruesome right leg injury he sustained in 2018. Allen exited the game with an arm injury and was questionable to return.

Taking over after a Washington 3-and-out with 92 seconds left in the first half, the Rams' ensuing offensive series ended with an interception by Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller on a Goff pass intended for wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Washington converted the takeaway into a 48-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins to cut the Rams' lead to 20-10 at the half.

Allen was cleared to return at the start of the second half, but Washington kept Smith at quarterback instead.

With Smith staying under center, the Rams forced another 3-and-out and turned the defensive stop into a 37-yard field goal by Sloman for a 23-10 lead midway through the third quarter. The score was set up by a 49-yard completion from Goff to Kupp.

An 11-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Henderson extended the Rams' lead to 30-10 with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter, helped by a 29-yard completion from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds on the drive. The Rams maintained that lead comfortably for the remainder of the game.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Darious Williams' late interception seals 17-9 Rams win over Giants

The Rams move to 3-1 behind a clutch fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Darious Williams. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Bills 35-32 despite late rally

A late second-half rally was not enough for the Rams in a close 35-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Eagles 37-19 to move to 2-0 on season

Big days by tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.,  plus timely interceptions by cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill, help the Los Angeles Rams come away with the victory in their first road game of the 2020 season. 
news

Game Recap: Rams open SoFi Stadium with 20-17 win over Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

A quick recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 20-17 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams send off Coliseum, season with 31-24 win over Cardinals

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 31-24 Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 34-31

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 34-31 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 44-21

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 44-21 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Game Recap: Fast start, late defensive stops lead Rams to 28-12 SNF win over Seahawks

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams' 28-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 34-7 behind career performances from Higbee, Woods and Rapp

The Los Angeles Rams were in control from start to finish in their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Ravens 45-6 on MNF

The Los Angeles Rams fell behind early and couldn't overcome the setback in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Game Recap: Rams bounce back with 17-7 win over Bears

Los Angeles begins its slate of back-to-back primetime home games with a victory over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. 

Advertising