Game Recap: Rams snap 3-game losing streak with 37-10 win over Falcons

Zuerlein's second field goal of the day, a 25-yarder, extended the Rams' lead to 13-3 with two minutes left in the first half. A fake punt, which resulted in a 23-yard completion from punter Johnny Hekker to safety Nick Scott to push Los Angeles inside the Atlanta 25, was crucial to creating the scoring chance.

L.A. took over at its own 40 after Bryant sent a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left but couldn't convert, going 3-and-out with three consecutive incompletions by Goff.

A holding penalty on the ensuing punt attempt forced the Rams to re-kick, then the second punt went just 20 yards. Though the Falcons took over at their own 45 with 58 seconds left, they too were unable to convert on the prime field position, leaving Los Angeles with a 13-3 halftime lead.

The Rams opened up the second half with a methodical 9-play, 75-yard drive which chewed four and a half minutes off the clock and ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Everett. That connection between Rams quarterback and tight end proved pivotal, as they connected on a 33-yard gain through the air earlier in the series.

Goff added a one-yard touchdown run with 6:39 left in the third quarter to push the Rams' lead to 24.

Donald's sack of Ryan, forced fumble and fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter set up L.A. at its own 36. Ryan sustained an ankle injury on the play which would knock him out of the contest.

The takeaway by Donald led to a 20-yard field goal by Zuerlein to boost the Rams' lead to 27 with 5:46 left.

Though the Falcons would respond with a touchdown-scoring drive of their one with backup Matt Schaub finding TE Austin Hooper in the endzone from 10 yards out, it proved to be too little too late. Atlanta's ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, giving Los Angeles possession near midfield.