Game Recap: Rams snap 3-game losing streak with 37-10 win over Falcons

ATLANTA – Thanks to a complete performance in all three phases, the Rams (4-3) got back to their winning ways with a 37-10 victory over the Falcons (1-6) Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After trailing 3-0 early, the Rams proceeded to score 30 straight points before the Falcons would answer with a late touchdown, helping them snap their first-ever three-game losing streak under head coach Sean McVay.
RB Todd Gurley II finished with 18 carries for 41 yards plus a 13-yard touchdown catch, while QB Jared Goff completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns – the other going to TE Gerald Everett – adding a one-yard rushing touchdown. Everett added four receptions for 50 yards to his stat line.
Defensively, DT Aaron Donald registered his fourth sack of the season to give him 63.5 for his career and move into sole possession of third place in that category on the Rams' all-time list. Though CB Jalen Ramsey did not start, he still managed to collect four tackles and one forced fumble.
With Ramsey coming off the bench in his Rams debut, Darious Williams and Troy Hill started at cornerback. Ramsey entered on third down, shadowing Jones.
Falcons kicker Matt Bryant drilled a 52-yard field goal on the Falcons' first drive gave them the first points of the contest and an early 3-0 lead.
Rams responded by mounting a drive that ended in field goal distance, but kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 42-yard attempt wide left. Zuerlein would later make up for it with a successfully 55-yard try to tie the contest 3-3 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
Aided by a roughing the passer penalty, the Rams found the endzone for the first time on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Gurley for a 10-3 lead with 11:16 left in the second quarter.
Zuerlein's second field goal of the day, a 25-yarder, extended the Rams' lead to 13-3 with two minutes left in the first half. A fake punt, which resulted in a 23-yard completion from punter Johnny Hekker to safety Nick Scott to push Los Angeles inside the Atlanta 25, was crucial to creating the scoring chance.
L.A. took over at its own 40 after Bryant sent a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left but couldn't convert, going 3-and-out with three consecutive incompletions by Goff.
A holding penalty on the ensuing punt attempt forced the Rams to re-kick, then the second punt went just 20 yards. Though the Falcons took over at their own 45 with 58 seconds left, they too were unable to convert on the prime field position, leaving Los Angeles with a 13-3 halftime lead.
The Rams opened up the second half with a methodical 9-play, 75-yard drive which chewed four and a half minutes off the clock and ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Everett. That connection between Rams quarterback and tight end proved pivotal, as they connected on a 33-yard gain through the air earlier in the series.
Goff added a one-yard touchdown run with 6:39 left in the third quarter to push the Rams' lead to 24.
Donald's sack of Ryan, forced fumble and fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter set up L.A. at its own 36. Ryan sustained an ankle injury on the play which would knock him out of the contest.
The takeaway by Donald led to a 20-yard field goal by Zuerlein to boost the Rams' lead to 27 with 5:46 left.
Though the Falcons would respond with a touchdown-scoring drive of their one with backup Matt Schaub finding TE Austin Hooper in the endzone from 10 yards out, it proved to be too little too late. Atlanta's ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, giving Los Angeles possession near midfield.
Forced to punt with 28 seconds left and the reserves in after the ensuing drive, CB Darious Williams recovered LB Troy Reeder's forced fumble in the endzone to put an exclamation point on the victory.