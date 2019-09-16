Game Recap: Strong second half pushes Rams past Saints

Goff appeared to get sacked and fumble the ball on the final play of that same series, but officials initially ruled incomplete pass. New Orleans challenged the ruling, and officials reversed the original call upon further review.

Gaining possession after the overturned call, the Saints reached midfield but failed to convert on 4th and 1 at their own 48 as RB Alvin Kamara was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. A steady dose of outside runs by RB Todd Gurley got Los Angeles all the way down to the New Orleans 4-yard line, but similar to the opening series they failed to punch it into the endzone. Instead, L.A. had to settle for another Zuerlein field goal, this time from 22 yards out for a 6-3 halftime lead.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee suffered a chest injury on the team's first possession of the second half and was later ruled out.

New Orleans opened the second-half scoring with a 52-yard field goal to tie the contest 6-6, but lost starting LG Andrus Peat to an ankle injury. He was officially ruled questionable to return at the start of the fourth quarter.