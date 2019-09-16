Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Strong second half pushes Rams past Saints

Sep 15, 2019 at 05:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

A strong second half by the offense helped the Rams (2-0) defeat the Saints 27-9 in their 2019 home opener Sunday afternoon at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Saints (1-1) were marching downfield on their first drive when Rams safety Eric Weddle drilled Saints TE Jared Cook as Cook was trying to haul in a pass from QB Drew Brees near the L.A. 35-yard line. The loose ball went airborne, then fell into the hands of Rams safety John Johnson II as he was lying on his back for the interception. It led to a 24-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein for a 3-0 Rams lead with 8:42 left in first quarter.

Brees was injured on the Saints' second drive and reportedly was getting his right hand wrapped after it was hit by Rams DT Aaron Donald. He was replaced by backup Teddy Bridgewater on New Orleans' next offensive series and did not return.

PHOTOS: Rams vs. Saints | Regular season week 2

The Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints in the team's home opener of the 2019 regular season at the Coliseum!

_JMP3166
1 / 131
JL1_2922
2 / 131
JL1_2844
3 / 131
JL1_2814
4 / 131
JL1_2817
5 / 131
JL1_2934
6 / 131
JL1_3015
7 / 131
JL1_3003
8 / 131
WIL_6034
9 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_5835
10 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
JL8_0393
11 / 131
JL8_0402
12 / 131
JL1_3444
13 / 131
JL1_3535
14 / 131
JL1_3624
15 / 131
JL1_3617
16 / 131
JL1_3553
17 / 131
JL1_3436
18 / 131
JL1_3463
19 / 131
JL1_4255
20 / 131
JL1_4126
21 / 131
JL1_3898
22 / 131
JL1_3950
23 / 131
JL1_4068
24 / 131
JL1_4127
25 / 131
JL1_3966
26 / 131
JL1_3929
27 / 131
JL1_4181
28 / 131
JL1_3934
29 / 131
JL1_3729
30 / 131
JL1_4318
31 / 131
JL1_3769
32 / 131
JL1_4223
33 / 131
JL1_4070
34 / 131
DB120581
35 / 131
JL1_4416
36 / 131
JL8_0560
37 / 131
JL1_4620
38 / 131
JL1_4602
39 / 131
DB120191
40 / 131
JL1_4545
41 / 131
DB120611
42 / 131
JL1_4417
43 / 131
DB120312
44 / 131
DB120317
45 / 131
DB120213
46 / 131
DB120281
47 / 131
DB120345
48 / 131
DB120677
49 / 131
DB120337
50 / 131
DB120315
51 / 131
JL8_0559
52 / 131
DB120006
53 / 131
JL1_4415
54 / 131
DB120014
55 / 131
DB120634
56 / 131
DB120602
57 / 131
DB120314
58 / 131
DB120349
59 / 131
DB120167
60 / 131
JL1_4427
61 / 131
JL1_4419
62 / 131
JL1_4600
63 / 131
DB120584
64 / 131
JL1_4616
65 / 131
DB120642
66 / 131
JL1_4557
67 / 131
DB120651
68 / 131
DB120679
69 / 131
DB120663
70 / 131
JL8_0561
71 / 131
DB120179
72 / 131
JL1_4625
73 / 131
JL8_0852
74 / 131
JL8_0836
75 / 131
JL8_0907
76 / 131
JL8_0877
77 / 131
JL8_0830
78 / 131
JL8_0849
79 / 131
JL8_0831
80 / 131
JL8_1118
81 / 131
JL8_1032
82 / 131
JL8_1066
83 / 131
JL8_1110
84 / 131
JL8_1126
85 / 131
JL8_1046
86 / 131
DB120055
87 / 131
DB121106
88 / 131
WIL_8048
89 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB120216
90 / 131
WIL_7135
91 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_7915
92 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
BC4Q8571
93 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB121218
94 / 131
WIL_7064
95 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
JL8_0902
96 / 131
WIL_6896
97 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_6852
98 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
BC4Q8598
99 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB120117
100 / 131
DB120211
101 / 131
WIL_8027
102 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8092
103 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB121234
104 / 131
WIL_8059
105 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB120159
106 / 131
DB121083
107 / 131
WIL_8178
108 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8005
109 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8207
110 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_7921
111 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB121229
112 / 131
DB120210
113 / 131
WIL_8169
114 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
BC4Q8575
115 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB121248
116 / 131
WIL_7785
117 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8064
118 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_7342
119 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8686
120 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8432
121 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8643
122 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8687
123 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8657
124 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8674
125 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8666
126 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8694
127 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
DB233232
128 / 131
WIL_8683
129 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8622
130 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
WIL_8677
131 / 131
Will Navarro/Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Early in the second quarter, Donald went back to the locker room with a Rams trainer. He was ruled questionable to return with a back injury but returned to the field in the second quarter.

With Donald out briefly, Bridgewater and the Saints offense managed to find a rhythm in his second series under center, leading New Orleans on a seven-play, 41-yard drive that ended with a 34-yard field goal by kicker Wil Lutz to tie it 3-3.

On the ensuing drive, a 14-yard touchdown pass from Rams QB Jared Goff to WR Robert Woods was nullified by an illegal block in the back penalty against LG Joe Noteboom. Starting RG Austin Blythe sustained an ankle injury on the next play and had to be carted back to the locker room. Blythe did not return.

stadium_16x9-updated1

Learn more about SoFi Stadium

Goff appeared to get sacked and fumble the ball on the final play of that same series, but officials initially ruled incomplete pass. New Orleans challenged the ruling, and officials reversed the original call upon further review.

Gaining possession after the overturned call, the Saints reached midfield but failed to convert on 4th and 1 at their own 48 as RB Alvin Kamara was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. A steady dose of outside runs by RB Todd Gurley got Los Angeles all the way down to the New Orleans 4-yard line, but similar to the opening series they failed to punch it into the endzone. Instead, L.A. had to settle for another Zuerlein field goal, this time from 22 yards out for a 6-3 halftime lead.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee suffered a chest injury on the team's first possession of the second half and was later ruled out.

New Orleans opened the second-half scoring with a 52-yard field goal to tie the contest 6-6, but lost starting LG Andrus Peat to an ankle injury. He was officially ruled questionable to return at the start of the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles finally converted in the redzone with 5:39 left in the 3rd quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Gurley, his first of the season, to regain the lead 13-6. The score gave Gurley 348 points for his career, moving him into a tie for 13th on the Rams' all-time scoring list with Eric Dickerson.

Back-to-back sacks by Rams LB Clay Matthews and DL Michael Brockers forced the Saints to punt deep in their own territory on the ensuing drive. A 26-yard punt return by JoJo Natson helped set up a short field for Los Angeles to work with, and L.A. capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Goff to WR Brandin Cooks for a 20-6 lead by the end of the third quarter.

A 42-yard field goal by Lutz trimmed the Saints' deficit to 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Rams responded quickly. Goff connected with WR Cooper Kupp on a spectacular 67-yard touchdown pass, but officials overturned the score upon further review, instead crediting Kupp with a 66-yard reception and spotting the ball at the Saints 1-yard line. The Rams still managed to convert, though, as Goff punched in it on the QB keeper to give the Rams a 27-9 lead. Goff eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards with the completion to Kupp.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Matthew Stafford's fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald's fourth-down pressure lifts Rams to 23-20 victory over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams are Super Bowl champions thanks to timely, clutch plays by quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

news

Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

The Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI after knocking off the 49ers in the NFC Championship 20-17.

news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's game-winning field goal lifts Rams to 30-27 win over Bucs, sending them to NFC Championship

The Rams are headed to the NFC Championship after knocking off the Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round.

news

Game Recap: Rams advance to divisional round of playoffs with 34-11 win over Cardinals

The Rams are headed to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers after a complementary performance in all three phases lifts them to a 34-11 win over the Cardinals in the Wild Card round Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers in overtime 27-24

The Rams fell to the 49ers 27-24 in overtime in the regular season finale.

news

Game Recap: Rams rally to defeat Ravens 20-19 for fifth-straight win

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gives Rams the victory over the Ravens in a Week 17 thriller in Baltimore.

news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

The Rams punched their ticket to the postseason with a big road win over the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 16.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 20-10, move into tie for first place in NFC West

The Rams edge the Seahawks 20-10 Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium to move into a tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 30-23 in Monday Night Football thriller

Another complementary performance from all three phases helped the Rams come away with a victory in Week 14 and move to 9-4 on the season.

news

Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7

Contributions from all three phases help the Rams snap their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-10 on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams head into their bye week 7-3 after a Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising