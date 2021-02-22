Gerald Everett provides big-play ability in passing game | Free Agent Spotlight

Anytime Rams tight end ﻿Gerald Everett﻿ was on the field over the last four seasons, one could never rule out the possibility of an explosive pass play.

Of the 2017 second-round draft pick's 127 career receptions, 17 went for 20 or more yards. His 41 receptions for 417 yards in 2020 allowed him to maintain his double-digit career yards per reception average (10.9). And while Everett didn't take handoffs on jet sweeps often, that he was used in such a way spoke to his athleticism and explosiveness; he did average 6.2 yards per attempt across five attempts.

However, with Everett's rookie contract expiring, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

So what's next for the Rams and Everett?

The Rams have the option of re-signing Everett. In doing so, they would bring back a player who played in 61 out of 64 regular season games in his first four seasons; the three he missed all came during the 2019 season, in addition to providing the aforementioned value to the offense.

Everett has said before that he's willing to do whatever he's asked – whether that's run-blocking, pass-protection or pass-catching. Experience in all of those roles in Rams head coach Sean McVay's offense would also justify bringing him back.

If Los Angeles and Everett go in a different direction, they could look internally to fill his vacated role through second-year tight end Brycen Hopkins. While the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Purdue played sparingly as a rookie, he offers a skillset similar to Everett's and still gained experience learning the offense as well as the technique tight ends coach Wes Phillips asks of his players.