Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Gerald Everett provides big-play ability in passing game | Free Agent Spotlight

Feb 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Anytime Rams tight end ﻿Gerald Everett﻿ was on the field over the last four seasons, one could never rule out the possibility of an explosive pass play.

Of the 2017 second-round draft pick's 127 career receptions, 17 went for 20 or more yards. His 41 receptions for 417 yards in 2020 allowed him to maintain his double-digit career yards per reception average (10.9). And while Everett didn't take handoffs on jet sweeps often, that he was used in such a way spoke to his athleticism and explosiveness; he did average 6.2 yards per attempt across five attempts.

However, with Everett's rookie contract expiring, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

So what's next for the Rams and Everett?

The Rams have the option of re-signing Everett. In doing so, they would bring back a player who played in 61 out of 64 regular season games in his first four seasons; the three he missed all came during the 2019 season, in addition to providing the aforementioned value to the offense.

Everett has said before that he's willing to do whatever he's asked – whether that's run-blocking, pass-protection or pass-catching. Experience in all of those roles in Rams head coach Sean McVay's offense would also justify bringing him back.

If Los Angeles and Everett go in a different direction, they could look internally to fill his vacated role through second-year tight end Brycen Hopkins. While the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Purdue played sparingly as a rookie, he offers a skillset similar to Everett's and still gained experience learning the offense as well as the technique tight ends coach Wes Phillips asks of his players.

The Rams could also look to the draft or free agency for Everett's replacement.

PHOTOS: Capturing Rams tight ends in action during the 2020 season

Take a look back at top shots of Rams tight ends from the 2020 season.

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
1 / 48

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 48

Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL7855
3 / 48
E_TOWL9732
4 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_9219
5 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_5811
6 / 48
SNY_0459
7 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_6458
8 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL9570
9 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9417
10 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9325
11 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8544
12 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_5661
13 / 48
E_TOWL3075
14 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8776 2
15 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9199
16 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9005
17 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5817 2
18 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7283
19 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5967_1
20 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8441
21 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5555
22 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5904
23 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6590 2
24 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4147
25 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5146_3
26 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3981
27 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5147
28 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3841
29 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1117
30 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2047
31 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1671_2
32 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1703
33 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4210
34 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0673_1
35 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1638
36 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_2674
37 / 48
Will Navarro/LA RAMS
E_B10I3348
38 / 48
E_B10I5227
39 / 48
Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the New York Jets pregame before the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
40 / 48

Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the New York Jets pregame before the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL0971
41 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LA@SF_10.18.20_Minahen78
42 / 48
Tight end (82) Johnny Mundt of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
43 / 48

Tight end (82) Johnny Mundt of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
201210_RamsPatriots_WN_1605
44 / 48
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
45 / 48

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)

© Will Navarro/ LA Rams/© Will Navarro/ LA Rams
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_1719
46 / 48
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_2837
47 / 48
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
48 / 48

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Josh Reynolds steps up as No. 3 receiver | Free Agent Spotlight

Josh Reynolds was a capable third option in the Rams' wide receiver rotation in 2020, now he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Morgan Fox emerges as key piece to defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox is a pending unrestricted free agent after a career 2020 season. 
news

Troy Hill gives the Rams secondary flexibility | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Troy Hill's versatility was beneficial to the Rams' secondary in 2020, now he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Austin Blythe helps anchor offensive line for second-straight season | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe provided stability at the center position once again, but is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. 
news

Leonard Floyd becomes valuable pass rush presence after career season | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had his best season of his NFL career in 2020 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

John Johnson III provides leadership on defense | Free Agent Spotlight 

One of the most critical components to the Rams' top-ranked defense is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
news

Darious Williams brings consistency after breakout third season | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
Advertising