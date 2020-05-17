Get to know the Rams' 22 undrafted free agent signees

DE Eric Banks, Texas-San Antonio

Totaled 81 total tackles, including 20.5 for loss, plus three pass breakups, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in four seasons, earning honorable mention All-Conference USA recognition as a senior in 2019.

LB Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

The second-team All-SEC selection helped the Volunteers to their highest finish in total defense (23rd nationally) in a decade and became just the second player to lead Tennessee in tackles for three straight seasons. He produced 266 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss, plus four sacks, one interception and six pass breakups in four seasons. He returned that interception as well as a blocked punt for touchdowns.

C Cohl Cabral, Arizona State

After appearing in 11 games as a freshman, Cabral started 38 straight upon earning that role as a sophomore. The two-time team captain earned consecutive second-team All-Pac-12 honors across his junior and senior seasons.

WR Earnest Edwards, Maine

Edwards led the FCS in kickoff return yards (28.5 per return) and ranked third in all-purpose yards (169.9 per game) last fall. Overall, he earned six All-American honors and multiple All-Conference recognitions at both wide receiver and as a kick return specialist during his career with the Black Bears. The Rochester, New York, native completed his Maine career as the school's all-time record holder for kick return yards (2,311), kick return touchdowns (6) and total kick returns (90).

RB James Gilbert, Kansas State

The Indianapolis native led the Wildcats with 737 yards and finished second on the team with six rushing touchdowns in 2019. Gilbert arrived as a graduate transfer from Ball State, where he surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards. Between his time at Ball State (2015-18) and Kansas State (2019), he tallied 744 carries for 3,543 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

DT Michael Hoecht, Brown

In four seasons at Brown, Hoecht accumulated 174 total tackles, including 29.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

DB Juju Hughes, Fresno State

Hughes' 80 tackles as a senior was a single-season career best and good for third on the team. He was a two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention selection (2017, 2019) and second-team All-Mountain West selection (2018) during his four-year career at Fresno State.

WR Trishton Jackson, Syracuse

A second-team All-ACC selection in 2019, Jackson led the Orange with 66 catches and ranked sixth in the conference with 1,023 receiving yards. He also became the sixth Syracuse receiver and the first junior in program history to post a 1,000-yard receiving campaign. Jackson enrolled at Syracuse in January 2018 after playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Michigan State, then chose to declare for the draft and forgo his final year of eligibility following his lone season with the Orange.

RB Xavier Jones, Southern Methodist

As a senior, Jones set single-season program records for total touchdowns (25), rushing touchdowns (23), and points (150). He also finished his SMU career tied for the most TD (48) and most points (288) in school history. Jones was one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back, and finished his SMU career with 662 carries for 3,436 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns.

WR J.J. Koski, Cal Poly

Koski finished with 121 receptions for 2,311 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns across 44 games at Cal-Poly, leading his team in receiving for three straight years (2017-19).

DB Dayan Lake, Brigham Young

Lake tallied 207 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, along with 15 pass breakups, seven interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, two sacks and one touchdown in four seasons at Brigham Young.

LB Bryan London, Texas State

A back-to-back first-team All-Sun Belt selection as a junior and senior, London made 459 total tackles in four seasons at Texas State to finish 20th on the FBS career list for that category. He was also a four-year starter for the Bobcats.

QB Josh Love, San Jose State

The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Mountain West quarterback in 2019, Love's 3,923 passing yards as a senior were third-most in a single season in program history. With Love under center, San Jose State had the no. 4 passing offense in the country behind Washington State, LSU and Alabama. Love finished his San Jose State career in the top ten for passing yardage (7,206, 3rd), pass completions (578, 4th), total offense (6,924 yards, 7th), and passing efficiency (126.72 rating, 9th).

DB Tyrique McGhee, Georgia

The Byron, Georgia, native posted 59 total tackles, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 50 career games in four seasons.

QB Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Perkins needed only two seasons to set the UVA career record for total offense with 7,910 yards. Additionally, he set the school single-season passing record with 3,538 yards in 2019. The Queen Creek, Arizona, native was an All-ACC second-team selection as a senior.

WR Brandon Polk, James Madison

A second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) selection, Polk led the team with 74 receptions for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per catch in his lone season at James Madison. His 11 receiving touchdowns ranked fourth in the CAA and 16th nationally. Prior to James Madison, Polk spent four years at Penn State, where he posted 27 receptions for 367 yards and four touchdowns while starting in 10 of the 40 games he appeared in.

DE Greg Reaves, South Florida

The former walk-on earned a scholarship prior to the start of the 2017 season and went on to start 37 straight games at defensive end (30) and linebacker (7). In four seasons, Reaves tallied 212 tackles, including 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six pass break-ups, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.

DT Sam Renner, Minnesota

Renner produced 56 total tackles, including nine for loss, plus five sacks while playing in 37 games with the Gophers. Another former walk-on, he also started all 13 games during his senior season.

LB Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State

Rozeboom led his team in tackles and earned first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference recognition in each of his four years, departing as South Dakota State's record-holder for career tackles with 475. A consensus All-American as a senior in 2019, the Sioux Center, Iowa, native was also one of 26 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given annually to the FCS' top defensive player.

DB Levonta Taylor, Florida State

Starting in five of the 11 games he appeared in, Taylor logged 37 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, one interception, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in 2019. He departed Florida State tied for fourth on the school's all-time career list with two interception return touchdowns.

DE Jonah Williams, Weber State

Williams collected 15 sacks, which ranks ninth in school history, with 28 career tackles for loss across 54 career games, adding 194 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and three career blocked kicks. He earned All-America honors and was named the Big Sky Defensive MVP in his final season at Weber State.

WR Easop Winston, Washington State