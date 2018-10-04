Goff Carries Nearly Perfect Passer Rating on First Down

But if there's one area in particular where Goff has excelled, it's on first down. Goff has completed 46-of-56 passes (82.1 percent) on first down for 668 yards with six touchdowns — good for 11.9 yards per attempt and a 152.1 passer rating. Keep in mind, a perfect passer rating is 158.3.

Head coach Sean McVay has been aggressive when it comes to his play calling on first down, with seven of Goff's 11 completions for at least 25 yards coming in that situation. Four of those seven came just last week against the Vikings — including Goff's 47-yard touchdown pass to wideout Brandin Cooks late in the second quarter.

So how is Goff reaching this level of performance? McVay says it's about staying balanced, which can keep a defense guessing as to what's coming.

"You really look at it — I want to say in terms of our self-scout where we're taking it off, where it's those normal down-and-distances — we try to stay balanced if that's what the look dictates," McVay said. "Guys are making plays, we're protecting well and I think he's throwing the ball outstanding with the anticipation and accuracy. He's understanding what we're trying to get done and you're seeing him play really confident. When he's able to let the ball go like he is, trusting that his receivers are going to go attack it, trusting that they're going to be where they're supposed to be or the tight ends or backs, that gives you a level of confidence in terms of how you want to operate.