Goff Converts Fourth-Down Sneak to Secure Victory over Seahawks

"There wasn't a message [in the huddle]," Whitworth said. "I think every single guy, as soon as Sean called it — you could feel the energy and we knew he would get it. So nothing was really said. He said we are going for it and we knew we were going to get it."

"We knew we were going to get it," Gurley said. "We should've got it the previous two plays. But, you know, that's why we play ball."

"He was super calm," left guard Rodger Saffold said of Goff, "which speaks volumes about him. He had a lot of poise in there. We were very intense, but we were very poised and calm. And I think that's how you're able to win in those situations."

Once at the line of scrimmage, McVay noted that Goff varied his cadence a bit, and then "found a way not to be denied" by carrying the ball over the right side for a two-yard gain. Goff was able to get into the space created by right guard Austin Blythe and center John Sullivan for a clear first down.

"Yeah, that was the game," Goff said. "They have a good field goal kicker and if we don't get that first down there, they have a good chance to make it, and if we get the first down, the game is over. So it was all riding on that one play and we got a really good jump on them up front and really just fell forward, no push — just fell forward — first down."