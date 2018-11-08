Goff Making Plays in Different Ways as Rams Prepare for Seahawks

Plays like that aren't necessarily designed for Goff to run as a first read, but if the receivers are covered, Goff is certainly empowered to run.

"That's part of the option," McVay said. "Any time that you change the launch point, you try to get all your eligibles. Usually you're only able to get four eligibles out in that route concept because the back is faking hard run action away. So, really, he ends up becoming the fifth with his legs."

"Yeah, I'm getting really fast recently. So, I've been trying to really show off my legs a little bit," Goff said with a laugh. "That play was one of those where it's a designed pass, but if there's room out in front I can tuck it down and run and that's happened a couple times in the last few weeks. I don't feel like I'm going to break any records, but can pick up some yards when I need to."

With the quarterback making plays all over, there's plenty of reason to believe that L.A. has a good chance to bounce back well after its first loss against Seattle on Sunday. And though there's plenty of familiarity between the two division rivals, Goff said it doesn't make much of a difference what color will line up opposite the royal blue and yellow on Sunday.