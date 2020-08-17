How to Watch | Hard Knocks: Los Angeles 

HBO Sports and NFL Films are documenting a historic season of Hard Knocks, covering two teams trying to navigate an unusual preseason in the midst of a pandemic. That's in addition to the usual storylines and behind-the-scenes access telling the stories of what it takes to make it in the NFL.
Here's how you can watch Episode 2 and other additional coverage.
EPISODE 2 AIR DATE/TIME
- Date: Tuesday, August 18
- Time: 7 p.m. PT on HBO East and 10 p.m. PT on HBO West. HBOMax/the HBO app are scheduled to also have episodes available at the same times.
- Subsequent episodes will air every Tuesday through the Sept. 8 season finale.
- If you missed Episode 1, you can watch it in its entirety below.
RE-AIRS
- If you are unable to watch the episode when it airs the first time, it is available to stream on HBOMax. Encore presentations will also air Wednesday night (check local listings).
HARD KNOCKS: THE AFTER SHOW PRESENTED BY PORSCHE
- Co-hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and team reporter Sarina Morales, the Rams' Hard Knocks: The After Show presented by Porsche will provide fans and viewers the opportunity to dive deeper into the storylines showcased in the HBO series with players, celebrities and superfans.
- Date/Time: Every Tuesday through Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. PT
- Streaming locations: theRams.com, the Rams mobile app as well as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- You can watch the replay of of the first episode below.