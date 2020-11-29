Tyler Higbee active, Derek Rivers inactive for Rams-49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) is officially active for today's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Outside linebacker Natrez Patrick, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, and defensive back J.R. Reed who was from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, are also both active for Los Angeles. Newly acquired defensive end Derek Rivers, however, is inactive for L.A.

As expected, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) is inactive for the Rams after being downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday.

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must be signed to the 53-man roster. This is Reed's second, which means any subsequent elevation would require the Rams to sign him to their 53-man roster.

For the 49ers, cornerback Richard Sherman, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., linebacker Joe Walker and offensive tackle Trent Williams are all active. Sherman, Mostert and Wilson were activated off injured reserve on Saturday, while Walker and Williams were removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (illness), tight end Jordan Reed (illness) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (not injury related) are all also active for San Francisco after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

DE Derek Rivers

RB Raymond Calais

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB K'Waun Williams

RB Tevin Coleman

SS Chris Edwards

SS Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles