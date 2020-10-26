Tyler Higbee, Kai Forbath inactive for Rams-Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is officially inactive for tonight's game against the Bears (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN/ABC7) at SoFi Stadium after entering the contest as questionable with a hand injury.

Kicker Kai Forbath, who was signed by the Rams this week, is also inactive. Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that rookie Samuel Sloman would be the team's kicker against the Bears.

For the Bears, linebacker Khalil Mack (back), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), offensive tackle Rashaad Coward (finger), cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle) and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs (thumb/back) are all active after being listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

K Kai Forbath

RB Xavier Jones

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Tyler Higbee

CHICAGO BEARS

S Sherrick McManis

RB Artavis Pierce

G Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley