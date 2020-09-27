Cam Akers inactive, Raymond Calais active for Rams-Bills

The Rams will have just five players inactive for today's game at the Buffalo Bills: running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Eric Banks. Akers (ribs) was already ruled out in advance of the contest.

Of note, running back Raymond Calais is active for Los Angeles for the first time this season. Praised for his speed and explosiveness, Calais was mentioned as the possible fourth running back being active by L.A. head coach Sean McVay and could potentially provide value on special teams, should be he used as a kick returner.

As for the Bills, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) are active after being listed as questionable for today's game. Both are listed as starters on Buffalo's depth chart.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Eric Banks

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Jake Fromm

RB Zack Moss

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

G Ike Boettger

TE Dawson Knox