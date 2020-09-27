Cam Akers inactive, Raymond Calais active for Rams-Bills

The Rams will have just five players inactive for today's game at the Buffalo Bills: running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Eric Banks. Akers (ribs) was already ruled out in advance of the contest.
Of note, running back Raymond Calais is active for Los Angeles for the first time this season. Praised for his speed and explosiveness, Calais was mentioned as the possible fourth running back being active by L.A. head coach Sean McVay and could potentially provide value on special teams, should be he used as a kick returner.
As for the Bills, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) are active after being listed as questionable for today's game. Both are listed as starters on Buffalo's depth chart.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Cam Akers
OL Brian Allen
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Eric Banks
BUFFALO BILLS
QB Jake Fromm
RB Zack Moss
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
G Ike Boettger
TE Dawson Knox
DE Darryl Johnson