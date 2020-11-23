J.R. Reed active, Brian Allen inactive for Rams-Buccaneers

Nov 23, 2020 at 03:46 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams rookie defensive back J.R. Reed, who was elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster, is active for tonight's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ABC7/ESPN).

Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules this season permit teams to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster; this is Reed's first.

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), meanwhile, is inactive after entering the game as doubtful. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Allen was dealing with some swelling in his knee and that his status for the game was "up in the air."

For the Buccaneers, guard Ali Marpet (concussion) – who is listed as the starting left guard on their depth chart – is inactive after being listed as doubtful.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

G Ali Marpet

TE Tanner Hudson

DL Khalil Davis

