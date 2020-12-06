Obo Okoronkwo, Derek Rivers and Sebastian Joseph-Day active, Brian Allen inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Rams outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo and defensive end Derek Rivers are officially active for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) is also active after being listed as questionable for Sunday's game. However, OL Brian Allen (knee), who was also listed as questionable, is inactive.
For the Cardinals, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson (illness) and safety Charles Washington (groin) are active, while defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) is inactive. All three were considered questionable for today's game.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Raymond Calais
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Brian Allen
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
ARIZONA CARDINALS
QB Brett Hundley
RB Eno Benjamin
S Jalen Thompson
OL Josh Miles
OL Max Garcia
DL Rashard Lawrence