Obo Okoronkwo, Derek Rivers and Sebastian Joseph-Day active, Brian Allen inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Dec 06, 2020 at 11:38 AM
Rams outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo and defensive end Derek Rivers are officially active for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) is also active after being listed as questionable for Sunday's game. However, OL Brian Allen (knee), who was also listed as questionable, is inactive.

For the Cardinals, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson (illness) and safety Charles Washington (groin) are active, while defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) is inactive. All three were considered questionable for today's game.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Brett Hundley

RB Eno Benjamin

S Jalen Thompson

OL Josh Miles

OL Max Garcia

DL Rashard Lawrence

