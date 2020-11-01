Tyler Higbee active, A'Shawn Robinson inactive for Rams-Dolphins

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster. This is Moncrief's first elevation.