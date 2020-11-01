Tyler Higbee active, A'Shawn Robinson inactive for Rams-Dolphins

Nov 01, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is active for today's game against the Dolphins in Miami (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Though defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson was elevated to the 53-man roster this week, he is inactive for today's game, putting his Rams debut on hold.

Linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who the Rams elevated from their practice squad on Saturday, is active.

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster. This is Moncrief's first elevation.

For the Dolphins, tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is active after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL A'Shawn Robinson

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

RB Salvon Ahmed

FB Chandler Cox

CB Jamal Perry

RB Jordan Howard

DE Jason Strowbridge

