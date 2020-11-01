Tyler Higbee active, A'Shawn Robinson inactive for Rams-Dolphins

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is active for today's game against the Dolphins in Miami (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
Though defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson was elevated to the 53-man roster this week, he is inactive for today's game, putting his Rams debut on hold.
Linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who the Rams elevated from their practice squad on Saturday, is active.
Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster. This is Moncrief's first elevation.
For the Dolphins, tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is active after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Raymond Calais
OL Brian Allen
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL A'Shawn Robinson
MIAMI DOLPHINS
RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
RB Salvon Ahmed
FB Chandler Cox
CB Jamal Perry
RB Jordan Howard
DE Jason Strowbridge