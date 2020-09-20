Natrez Patrick active; Brian Allen, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Raymond Calais inactive for Rams at Eagles

Sep 20, 2020
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The same six Rams players who were inactive Week 1 against the Cowboys – RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and DL Eric Banks – are inactive for today's Week 2 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, TE Gerald Everett (back) is active for the Rams after being listed as questionable. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday he expected Everett would be ready to play.

For the Eagles, defensive ends Derek Barnett (hamstring) and Brandon Graham (concussion) are active after being listed as questionable for today's game. G Jamon Brown is inactive after being signed off the Chicago Bears' practice squad on Tuesday.

On Saturday, each team elevated one player from their practice squad to their respective Active Lists. The Rams elevated OLB Natrez Patrick from the practice squad to the active roster, while the Eagles elevated CB Trevor Williams. Both are active for today's game.

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

OL Brian Allen

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Eric Banks

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

QB Nate Sudfeld

WR Alshon Jeffery

RB Jason Huntley

DE Genard Avery

G Jamon Brown

G Sua Opeta

